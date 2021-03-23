Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Quote from: Wadsy on Yesterday at 07:10:50 PMQuote from: Declive on March 23, 2021, 11:23:04 PMI think any route that explores the max. number of continents has the win for me.Also, i love when they go "remote" but to a big city. I love seeing the development of these places.Like, i'd love to see them go countryside Canada but also love to see them go to the biggest city in some small country.To this day seasons 5 and 11 are the only editions to have visited 6 continentsTAR Australia vs New Zealand visited six continents. This statement would be true if you counted only US seasons, but when say "editions" it becomes a false statement.
Quote from: Declive on March 23, 2021, 11:23:04 PMI think any route that explores the max. number of continents has the win for me.Also, i love when they go "remote" but to a big city. I love seeing the development of these places.Like, i'd love to see them go countryside Canada but also love to see them go to the biggest city in some small country.To this day seasons 5 and 11 are the only editions to have visited 6 continents
I think any route that explores the max. number of continents has the win for me.Also, i love when they go "remote" but to a big city. I love seeing the development of these places.Like, i'd love to see them go countryside Canada but also love to see them go to the biggest city in some small country.
Page created in 0.028 seconds with 31 queries.