Author Topic: Most underrated season?  (Read 8528 times)

starrynight

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 458
Most underrated season?
« on: May 18, 2012, 02:52:29 PM »
I was looking at season 19 over the last few days and I can't believe how underrated it is.  Good route, some variety of interesting locations, interesting tasks both mental and physical, a varied cast with some good characters and not many who I would say are truly annoying, a finale with tasks that were far better than the previous season, also drama mainly through mistakes people made (losing things, mental mistakes, bad navigation) rather than too many tedious arguments.  Also plenty of self-driving which put the race in the racers own hands much of the time.
Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2516
Re: Most underrated season?
« Reply #1 on: May 18, 2012, 03:00:26 PM »
Yeah , i still think Season 19 sucks... we're having less teams winning legs and that sucks...
starrynight

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 458
Re: Most underrated season?
« Reply #2 on: May 18, 2012, 03:39:46 PM »
I don't think it's just about who finally wins the legs though, there was still some competition in many to the legs, it wasn't just processional among all the racers.  Most of the drama tends to be about who gets eliminated in this show anyway, not who wins legs.

As the intro phrase goes "who will be eliminated.....NEXT?"  :D
Best Loser

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 733
Re: Most underrated season?
« Reply #3 on: May 18, 2012, 05:19:49 PM »
Quote from: starrynight on May 18, 2012, 03:39:46 PM
I don't think it's just about who finally wins the legs though, there was still some competition in many to the legs, it wasn't just processional among all the racers.  Most of the drama tends to be about who gets eliminated in this show anyway, not who wins legs.

As the intro phrase goes "who will be elimimated.....NEXT?"  :D
This so much. Another thing that's annoying is when people say Andy & Tommy winning so many legs made the season predictable. Except half the time they weren't the first team to arrive and they were also eliminated.



I think the most underrated season is Season 1. Based on the first couple episodes, yes it's not too great, but after that it picks up.
Another one I think is underrated is Season 13. I don't really have a reason other than it isn't a horrible season.
choroneko

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 198
  • It's super effective!
Re: Most underrated season?
« Reply #4 on: May 18, 2012, 05:22:27 PM »
I enjoyed season 19 mainly because of Marcus.  :lol:
It visited good countries, but the fact It stayed 2 legs in 90% of them, turns me off.
Season 13 is indeed underrated. The race in general wasn't bad. And Sarah was hilarious. People were only hating it because of Nick & Star's first winnings.
Charlie90

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 126
Re: Most underrated season?
« Reply #5 on: May 18, 2012, 07:30:09 PM »
Season 13 is indeed underrated..
-Sarah and the fact that she looks like Molly Shannon's love child and her: "They didn't even said Hi to us"
-Tina saying: "You owe us" to any single team she helped with even the slightest thing
-Dandrew making it to the Top3 against all odds
-Nick giving slightly gay vibes
-First time visits to cool countries..

If you think about it, it's even underrated with the producers, cause they overlooked Toni and Dallas. They should have returned to Unfinished Business instead of one of the 5 teams of S14.
starrynight

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 458
Re: Most underrated season?
« Reply #6 on: May 18, 2012, 10:58:12 PM »
Quote from: choroneko on May 18, 2012, 05:22:27 PM
I enjoyed season 19 mainly because of Marcus.  :lol:
It visited good countries, but the fact It stayed 2 legs in 90% of them, turns me off.


I didn't even realise that watching it, maybe because they actually travelled around a lot and went to many different and varied locations (it seemed) and therefore it didn't seem to matter so much.  It wasn't like the African and Indian ones in 20 were they just seemed to stay in the same place.
supah

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 960
Re: Most underrated season?
« Reply #7 on: May 19, 2012, 01:09:50 AM »
I definitely agree, TAR19 isn't as bad as everyone says it is, it might not have been the most memorable season, but I thought it was pretty decent
There were definitely some loveable teams (NFL, MomPa, Snowbuddies), and some rather annoying ones..
The locations were diverse and new, it's probably one of my favourite routes! I never expected Taiwan, Indonesia, Malawi, Denmark, Belgium, Panama and ATLANTA!
It was a good mix of mental and physical challenges, but some challenges ended up being a snooze fest
One of my favourite segments on the race was (on the what we think was an unplanned leg) the bus rides from Phuket to Bangkok, all the teams were getting on different buses I had NO idea what was going on, and somehow all the buses shuffled around and teams didn't know their positions at the Pit Stop! I really liked that! Then add lost cabbies, traffic jams, you've got some excitement!
I think the decent legs were 3,7,8,9,11 and PART of 5
and I thought the final challenge (the giant map) was such a cool idea! However it added no excitement to the already boring finale
Anyway I'm rambling, my point is it was such an underrated season, there have been worse  :lol:
 
starrynight

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 458
Re: Most underrated season?
« Reply #8 on: May 19, 2012, 02:45:37 AM »
The one thing about the finale that was unfortunate was that it wasn't close at the end.  But the aircraft simulation and having to work out the 1 was an L (part of the mental challenges of this race) at the typewriter still had more interest for me than a gimmicky band underwater, rearranging caravan fixtures and a task lifting a car in the air where they were instructed what to do as they did it anyway.  Even 17 with a standard bungee jump and decorating a float wasn't that great a finale or that close.
choroneko

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 198
  • It's super effective!
Re: Most underrated season?
« Reply #9 on: May 21, 2012, 09:40:40 PM »
Quote from: Charlie90 on May 18, 2012, 07:30:09 PM
Season 13 is indeed underrated..
-Sarah and the fact that she looks like Molly Shannon's love child and her: "They didn't even said Hi to us"
-Tina saying: "You owe us" to any single team she helped with even the slightest thing
-Dandrew making it to the Top3 against all odds
-Nick giving slightly gay vibes
-First time visits to cool countries..

If you think about it, it's even underrated with the producers, cause they overlooked Toni and Dallas. They should have returned to Unfinished Business instead of one of the 5 teams of S14.

When Terrence asked Sarah "Who's my girl?" And Sarah answered "You are!"  :lol3: Priceless!
starrynight

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 458
Re: Most underrated season?
« Reply #10 on: May 22, 2012, 02:03:21 AM »
Season 16 I think is underrated to an extent, though I think 19 is more.  The main weakness with 16 for me is who wins it, and it feels at some points like the producers are biased towards them as well.  No way did they do a proper pyramid of glasses and shifting to first class in the plane when you are supposed to travel economy was a bit peculiar too.  I loved the drama of the leg with the coconuts but the producers heavily emphasised the teams who supposedly did do it properly saying they did it properly in a rather heavy handed way which kind of made me suspicious that maybe they didn't.
Charlie90

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 126
Re: Most underrated season?
« Reply #11 on: May 22, 2012, 02:33:42 AM »
Quote from: starrynight on May 22, 2012, 02:03:21 AM
Season 16 I think is underrated to an extent, though I think 19 is more.  The main weakness with 16 for me is who wins it, and it feels at some points like the producers are biased towards them as well.  No way did they do a proper pyramid of glasses and shifting to first class in the plane when you are supposed to travel economy was a bit peculiar too.  I loved the drama of the leg with the coconuts but the producers heavily emphasised the teams who supposedly did do it properly saying they did it properly in a rather heavy handed way which kind of made me suspicious that maybe they didn't.

The teams are allowed to travel first class. They have to buy tickets in economy class, but if the airline allow it, then they can be bump to first class. Most of the time this is not the case though.
JordanJones123

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 115
  • Jet and Cord should have won!
Re: Most underrated season?
« Reply #12 on: June 04, 2012, 06:16:58 AM »
TAR 16 - I think its the best season, and what makes it overrated is because everyone hates it! I cant see why, it had

1. Cool destinations - You cant tell me Argentina, Chile, France, Germany, Seychelles, Singapore and more is bad! These places are amazing, and was absolutely brilliant to watch a race in these awesome places - Pity it wasnt in HD
2. Interesting, good cast
3. Some good challenges
4. Night legs!

TAR 1 is also underrated - The humble beginning of the race is awesome, partucularaly for me as i saw it after watching the fast paced seasons 12-17!
randomperpie

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 11
Re: Most underrated season?
« Reply #13 on: June 04, 2012, 08:51:14 PM »
I'm going to say TAR 4, some people don't seem to like it too much, but I didn't think it was all the bad. Not overly memorable, but I don't think it's one of the worst seasons

The route was pretty decent, Italy, France, Austria, Netherlands, India, Malaysia, Australia, and South Korea, lots of variety.

Some great tasks, the Fast Forward in the Netherlands being my favourite (nice leg in general), and the Seoul leg.

Some great moments, Kelly and Jon coming from nowhere in the second Malayasia leg and passing Millie and Chuck at the cave roadblock, Tian becoming the first women ever to do that bull riding task in India, 8 different teams winning a leg (partially due to the sheer amount of Fast Forwards, but still).

Good teams too, Kelly and Jon are one of my all-time favourite dating/engaged teams. Some of their quotes, especially towards the end (probably why the last 5 title quotes are their's). Jon and Al seemed like nice guys, Tian and Jaree and Monica and Sheree were fun to watch. Steve and Dave saying "Green Peace showed up and asked us to stop throwing whales off the tower" at the bungee jump in Austria.  :lol3:

Didn't care for the winners though (or a couple early eliminated teams), but I liked all the other top 9 teams at some point.

Again, not the best season, but not as bad as I feared it would be when I watched it.
tarflyonthewall

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 513
Re: Most underrated season?
« Reply #14 on: June 05, 2012, 03:29:50 AM »
4, 6, 13, 16, and 19. Oh, and Family Edition. The first five all have exceptional moments throughout and very few lowlights, but something feels off (usually the boring teams surviving). And Family Edition really isn't bad, trust me.
SoYoung

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 275
Re: Most underrated season?
« Reply #15 on: June 06, 2012, 09:57:42 AM »
Quote from: tarflyonthewall on June 05, 2012, 03:29:50 AM
4, 6, 13, 16, and 19. Oh, and Family Edition. The first five all have exceptional moments throughout and very few lowlights, but something feels off (usually the boring teams surviving). And Family Edition really isn't bad, trust me.



I didn't hate Family Edition too. very much underrated most probably because it stayed mostly in the U.S. The teams are cool, the final challenge is fine with me, The villainous Weaver family added some interest with the season too.It could have been better if it traveled around the world too, though.
Dånooky

  • RFF's Wasabi Bomber
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6849
Re: Most underrated season?
« Reply #16 on: June 26, 2012, 10:54:22 PM »
Where's the love for Season 2? It had great challenges and the cast was still pretty genuine since there was still no record of metagaming.
ianthebalance

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1135
Re: Most underrated season?
« Reply #17 on: June 28, 2012, 05:46:50 PM »
Season 6! It is in my top 3 favorite seasons! It had a great route: Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Senegal, Germany, Hungary, Corsica, Ethiopia, Sri Lanka (1 of the best legs the race has ever had :hearts:), China, USA. It had good drama also. I think Freddy and Kendra are underrated racers also. I wish Lori and Bolo were invited for All-Stars. Anyway, Season 6 is totally underrated.
Wadsy

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 103
Re: Most underrated season?
« Reply #18 on: February 17, 2021, 12:05:46 AM »
Seasons 1 and 6.

1 doesn't seem to be appreciated that much anywhere, and I think the entire season was pretty epic with some unforgettable teams and great moments.
6 is my favourite season, positioned right in the middle of the golden era (seasons 5-7). I loved the teams for the most part as they were entertaining and hilarious, the task design was at it's best and so were the locations.
Traveldude1

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 53
Re: Most underrated season?
« Reply #19 on: October 06, 2022, 02:42:15 PM »
S4 is an underrated early season. Maybe not the finest cast considering the seasons surrounding it, but it's better than a ton of seasons that follow. The tasks are on par for an early season and the route is very good with India, South Korea, and Italy. This is a rare season where there is no team that dominates the standings and this is the race at its most raw and real. I like that and it's the most underappreciated season of the show
Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 465
Re: Most underrated season?
« Reply #20 on: October 13, 2022, 10:21:13 AM »
26 a.k.a. Blind Date Edition.

If one can look past the cringeworthy casting gimmick, then there's a lot to appreciate about the route outside the premiere destination - which should've been replaced by Vancouver to mirror the previous season's Virgin Islands - and parity amongst the cast standings (to say nothing of their strategic competence versus say 22 or 32).
Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2516
Re: Most underrated season?
« Reply #21 on: October 20, 2022, 10:26:48 PM »
Quote from: Declive on May 18, 2012, 03:00:26 PM
Yeah , i still think Season 19 sucks... we're having less teams winning legs and that sucks...

10 years later...19 was SO UNDERRATED I can't believe I said this stupidity.
Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 465
Re: Most underrated season?
« Reply #22 on: December 31, 2022, 12:10:43 PM »
^

I det mindste så du endeligt lyset!

(Danish for "At least you finally saw the light!")
Traveldude1

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 53
Re: Most underrated season?
« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:15:32 PM »
Quote from: tarflyonthewall on June 05, 2012, 03:29:50 AM
4, 6, 13, 16, and 19. Oh, and Family Edition. The first five all have exceptional moments throughout and very few lowlights, but something feels off (usually the boring teams surviving). And Family Edition really isn't bad, trust me.

I love all those seasons you mentioned but the casts really suck for all them

There's no one in S4 that really sticks out as being rootable and the more unlikable teams make it far

S6 is full of couple/rude teams that really make it an exhausting season to watch

S13 has a likable cast, but it's dominated by two teams the entire season. Makes for boring television

S16 has an ugly undertone between two teams which make it icky and the finale is just ugh as well. Barely anyone here that's rootable as well

S19 has a likable cast but it's just so bland. The best way to describe it is a bland and easygoing type of season

Family Edition is made terrible by the back half with all those NEL's and sameness of the western US. Otherwise, decent season
