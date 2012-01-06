Blake appeared on Jimmy Fallon tonight and announced that after the recent gun violence in Thousand Oaks California, TOMS is evolving its giving model to go beyond the shoe gifting they have been doing since its founding to contribute money and resources to important issues. The Krstic such contribution is a record breaking corporate gift of $5 million to the campaign to end gun violence. They have also invented a process through TOMS.com to permit every American who wishes to do so to mail a personalized post card to their member of Congress to seek passage of universal background check laws. Blake noted that this has support of 90 percent of the American public (true stat).



And this inventiveness and passion is what Ive come to expect of Blake.