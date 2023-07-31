Sorry for reviving this thread, but this question has sprung in my mind recently:

What if Brenchel actually went forward with the India FF and shaved their heads?



Also, how do you think certain Survivor castaways that originally applied for the Race (such as Parvati, Michaela, and the Wentworths, there are more names out there) would have done on TAR? What seasons would they be on?



Imagine Parvati on the Race. The others that I remember were Survivor Amazon's Heidi Strobel (whom auditioned with her Grandfather - That would have been a first for the this team type)Survivor Tocantins' Taj Johnson-George (whom were invited to Race with her husband Eddie, but declined due to injury)The others that I know of are Jon Misch & Jaclyn Schultz, Natalie White, Laura Morrett, Ami Cusack, Mike Chiesl, Albert Destrade.