Quote from: Genius on February 24, 2020, 11:47:34 PM A few interesting things about TAR China (the one with celebs and in Mandarin/Cantonese, not China Rush). I am currently into the 2nd season and this is what I have observed.



7. In the second season, for the first time(?) a completely new team was inserted into the race (Marsh and Harry) on the 7th leg.



How did they get away with that? Wouldnt the other teams know, and thd audience?



*spoilers*In Season 2, they started off with only 6 legs and had NELs in the odd legs. By the end of leg 6, they were at the final 3. Marsha and Harry were brought in for leg 7. They impressively won leg 7 and remained till leg 8, where they got eliminated. And in the 9th leg, they introduced another team of South Korean celebrities to join to tackle the "original" final 3.My guess is that the producers only want to have celebrities (plus a few of their family members) racing to boost racing. (Perhaps people in China won't bother to tune in if they are all regular folks?) But of course, some concessions need to be made to get the celebs to join (e.g. only film 2 legs at a time before a few weeks of rest in between, and showering them with business class flights and nice hotels). All airport drama is eliminated (like TAR Australia 4) which is quite sad.Having said that, it's still quite enjoyable. There is limited use of buses, there are taxis used and there's a fair bit of self-driving in safer countries. The tasks are honestly difficult and terrible (which reminds me of a celeb that had a heart attack after filming another game show in China). Although there's the U Turn and Yield, there is pretty much no bad blood between the teams, which is terrific. (But it's mostly because they all know each other from acting and hosting.) It's also interesting to see Allan Wu host in Mandarin.