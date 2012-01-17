« previous next »
Re: Worst Season
January 17, 2012, 01:02:25 AM
I think Season 13 is the most underrated season of all-time, aside from Nick & Starr dominating the whole thing.

I thought Legs 3, 4, 7, 8, 10 and 11 were all spectacular, and some of the others weren't bad too.

Obviously Season 13 is not as good as a lot of other seasons, but it doesn't come anywhere near as close as Seasons 9, 10, 16 and especially 19 as bad seasons.

I actually really loved certain parts of Season 13, especially Legs 7-8, which are two of my all-time favourites! :tup:
Re: Worst Season
January 17, 2012, 03:06:53 AM
Quote from: racer on January 15, 2012, 08:42:15 AM


Season 10 had a terrible cast (except Dustin & Kandice and the early exits).

Aww... :(

I thought the TAR10 cast was epic! It was the most diverse ever in my opinion.  :)
Re: Worst Season
January 17, 2012, 03:10:14 AM
Quote from: AmazingRace on January 17, 2012, 03:06:53 AM
Quote from: racer on January 15, 2012, 08:42:15 AM


Season 10 had a terrible cast (except Dustin & Kandice and the early exits).

Aww... :(

I thought the TAR10 cast was epic! It was the most diverse ever in my opinion.  :)

I actually loved the early exits - Bilal & Sa'eed, Vipul & Arti, Kellie & Jamie, Duke & Lauren and Peter & Sarah. But out of the Final Six, I only liked Dustin & Kandice. TAR10 would've been such an epic season if some of these teams had made it further... :(
Re: Worst Season
January 17, 2012, 05:10:15 AM
Quote from: racer on January 17, 2012, 01:02:25 AM
I think Season 13 is the most underrated season of all-time, aside from Nick & Starr dominating the whole thing.

I thought Legs 3, 4, 7, 8, 10 and 11 were all spectacular, and some of the others weren't bad too.

Obviously Season 13 is not as good as a lot of other seasons, but it doesn't come anywhere near as close as Seasons 9, 10, 16 and especially 19 as bad seasons.

I actually really loved certain parts of Season 13, especially Legs 7-8, which are two of my all-time favourites! :tup:

Is that the Kazakhstan Leg?
I love that Leg as well... My first thought on Kazakhstan people is they're part of asian (around Mongol tribe...) I thought they're like turkish people or somthing..  :lol:
Re: Worst Season
January 17, 2012, 07:09:20 AM
Quote from: ZouLy on January 17, 2012, 05:10:15 AM
Quote from: racer on January 17, 2012, 01:02:25 AM
I think Season 13 is the most underrated season of all-time, aside from Nick & Starr dominating the whole thing.

I thought Legs 3, 4, 7, 8, 10 and 11 were all spectacular, and some of the others weren't bad too.

Obviously Season 13 is not as good as a lot of other seasons, but it doesn't come anywhere near as close as Seasons 9, 10, 16 and especially 19 as bad seasons.

I actually really loved certain parts of Season 13, especially Legs 7-8, which are two of my all-time favourites! :tup:

Is that the Kazakhstan Leg?
I love that Leg as well... My first thought on Kazakhstan people is they're part of asian (around Mongol tribe...) I thought they're like turkish people or somthing..  :lol:

Yeah, Leg 8 was Kazakhstan and I loved it! Leg 7 was the second India leg, which I loved because of that colourful Roadblock and the immensely difficult Detour! It was definitely the best India leg of all time! :hearts: :hearts:
Re: Worst Season
January 17, 2012, 07:24:41 AM
Since we're talking about worst season, why don't we talk about worst leg as well?

My first choice goes to Leg 5 in Thailand (TAR 19) :res:
Re: Worst Season
January 17, 2012, 07:28:18 AM
Quote from: Theodorus on January 17, 2012, 07:24:41 AM
Since we're talking about worst season, why don't we talk about worst leg as well?

My first choice goes to Leg 5 in Thailand (TAR 19) :res:

Completely agreed! :tup:

Worst four legs of all-time for me are:

TAR19 Leg 5
TAR19 Leg 9
TAR19 Leg 12
TAR16 Leg 12

(in no particular order) :tup:
Re: Worst Season
January 17, 2012, 07:30:57 AM
Quote from: racer on January 17, 2012, 07:28:18 AM
Quote from: Theodorus on January 17, 2012, 07:24:41 AM
Since we're talking about worst season, why don't we talk about worst leg as well?

My first choice goes to Leg 5 in Thailand (TAR 19) :res:

Completely agreed! :tup:

Worst four legs of all-time for me are:

TAR19 Leg 9
TAR19 Leg 12

(in no particular order) :tup:

How can I forget these? Anyway, the first half of TAR 19 Leg 9 was really great, but the later part was really baaad....
Re: Worst Season
January 17, 2012, 07:36:45 AM
Quote from: Theodorus on January 17, 2012, 07:30:57 AM
Quote from: racer on January 17, 2012, 07:28:18 AM
Quote from: Theodorus on January 17, 2012, 07:24:41 AM
Since we're talking about worst season, why don't we talk about worst leg as well?

My first choice goes to Leg 5 in Thailand (TAR 19) :res:

Completely agreed! :tup:

Worst four legs of all-time for me are:

TAR19 Leg 9
TAR19 Leg 12

(in no particular order) :tup:

How can I forget these? Anyway, the first half of TAR 19 Leg 9 was really great, but the later part was really baaad....

Exactly! :tup: I completely agree! :tup:
Re: Worst Season
January 17, 2012, 08:31:40 AM
Quote from: AmazingRace on January 17, 2012, 03:06:53 AM
Quote from: racer on January 15, 2012, 08:42:15 AM


Season 10 had a terrible cast (except Dustin & Kandice and the early exits).

Aww... :(

I thought the TAR10 cast was epic! It was the most diverse ever in my opinion.  :)

Me two!! Loved six pack/bamas vs Dustin Kandice. It created great entertainment.
The route was also awesome, one of the best in my opinion!! :hearts:
Re: Worst Season
January 17, 2012, 08:34:11 AM
TAR10 route was definitely awesome! :tup: Ukraine especially, and Mauritius and Kuwait <333333 My dad lived and taught in Kuwait for many years, so he loved watching that one too! :tup:

But I couldn't stand the Bamas... (:;)
Re: Worst Season
January 17, 2012, 08:34:50 AM
Season 4/9 are the worst for me.
Re: Worst Season
January 17, 2012, 08:36:57 AM
Quote from: Kandace on January 17, 2012, 08:34:50 AM
Season 4/9 are the worst for me.

Both are towards the bottom of my list as well :tup: , but for me personally, I rank 10, 14, 16 and 19 beneath those two. :duno:
Re: Worst Season
March 26, 2021, 12:46:46 AM
For a season to be the worst, there would be several categories for this but most of them are based on a season's cast, locations, design and suspense.

My nominations:

Season 8 - This was a horrible execution and I cannot even watch it. It was that bad and no leaving North America? The teams were mostly unlikable and annoying as hell and the NEL placement along with two KOR episodes, GOOD LORD! It is unwatchable and abysmal in every way.

Season 10 - I know many will probably disagree but I honestly can't stand this season. It's still watchable at least to some extent unlike the above but what ruins are the cast, the race planning and a heavily under utilized route. Here we have a season with so many unique locations you would think that it would have been one of the best in that department - sadly no. The Kuwait leg is underwhelming, and the same goes for Mauritius, Ukraine and especially Spain and France. I disliked all of the teams that made it far except the Cho Brothers.

Season 13 - I have only seen it once and didn't even finish past leg 9. Most of everything about TAR 13 is bad for me with a poor cast, terrible locations except Bolivia, New Zealand and Kazakhstan and just feels very cheap when compared to other seasons. I just don't like it, and it was released during the writer's strike which made it worse.

Season 16 - This one suffers from another genuinely unlikable cast except maybe the cowboys and a few others whom I cannot remember now. The route is fine but the cast made the race so hard to watch! It is also the season with my least favourite team of all time - Carol & Brandy. Too much ugliness and negativity throughout. The race was not exciting at all either.

Season 24 - The last entry on this list is a season many consider to be the worst and for the most part, I agree. However TAR 8 takes the cake for being dead last so this one has avoided the bottom position only just. This season has to be the most poorly planned experience in the history of the race, for we have teams returning for the third team, a 3 continent season containing multiple double legs and some of the worst task design I have seen. I did not enjoy a single leg of this crap.
 
Dishonorable Mentions: 4, 15, 19, 25 and 27
Re: Worst Season
March 30, 2021, 08:43:45 PM
Season 2 is one of my least favorite seasons. It's not the worst, but it felt like a retread of season 1 especially with the cast. Add to the fact that most of the route was in the southern hemisphere and you get a very lousy season with terrible winners/runner ups.

Season 6 has so much toxicity from the cast that even the beautiful locations can't save this season. Having some drama can be great but this season has too much and it hampers an otherwise decent season. Like Season 2, the winners were horrible.

Season 13 is just a strange season that holds no appeal to me at all. You had the first of the dominant winners and they were terrible to boot. I feel like they did Russia poorly this go around and was not a fan of this cast either. I look for relatability in a cast and I found no one in this cast that I could relate to. Not a great season.

My main gripe with Season 24 is the choosing of the cast. The over-representation of TAR 22 is just unbelievable and shouldn't have happened. I love Dave and Connor but perhaps they'd be better cast on an Unfinished Business season instead of an All-Stars season, even though they did well before they quit. Much better teams for season 24 could've been Jaymes/James, Andy/Tommy, James/Abba. Otherwise, I think this is an ok season.


Season 28 might be the worst and I just don't like the concept of it. It continued a trend of having stupid gimmick seasons and this is probably the worst of the bunch. 0/10
Re: Worst Season
March 30, 2021, 09:25:27 PM
Season 8 is truly the worst TAR season overall being a family edition stayed entirely in North America with routes mostly in the States with less air travel and frequent land provided vehicles.
Re: Worst Season
March 30, 2021, 10:39:00 PM
Quote from: Traveldude1 on March 30, 2021, 08:43:45 PM
Season 2 is one of my least favorite seasons. It's not the worst, but it felt like a retread of season 1 especially with the cast. Add to the fact that most of the route was in the southern hemisphere and you get a very lousy season with terrible winners/runner ups.

Season 6 has so much toxicity from the cast that even the beautiful locations can't save this season. Having some drama can be great but this season has too much and it hampers an otherwise decent season. Like Season 2, the winners were horrible.

Season 13 is just a strange season that holds no appeal to me at all. You had the first of the dominant winners and they were terrible to boot. I feel like they did Russia poorly this go around and was not a fan of this cast either. I look for relatability in a cast and I found no one in this cast that I could relate to. Not a great season.

My main gripe with Season 24 is the choosing of the cast. The over-representation of TAR 22 is just unbelievable and shouldn't have happened. I love Dave and Connor but perhaps they'd be better cast on an Unfinished Business season instead of an All-Stars season, even though they did well before they quit. Much better teams for season 24 could've been Jaymes/James, Andy/Tommy, James/Abba. Otherwise, I think this is an ok season.


Season 28 might be the worst and I just don't like the concept of it. It continued a trend of having stupid gimmick seasons and this is probably the worst of the bunch. 0/10

Interesting... While TAR 2 isn't on my worst list I agree with what you said. Tara & Wil and Chris & Alex are utterly awful! The locations were terrible but I wouldn't say that had anything to do with Australia and New Zealand, but pretty much everything else besides Brazil and Hawaii.

TAR 6 is my favourite season so I can't agree there.. Regarding toxicity it does have some especially with Jonathan & Victoria but for the most part I found the bickering couples hilarious lol. I can't say that for most other seasons, and I loved Lori & Bolo most of the teams. I guess this season is an acquired taste?

Agree with TAR 13.

Season 28 for me had a strong first half but lost it's charm after Georgia, and it felt poorly planned in some aspects.
Re: Worst Season
Yesterday at 10:38:31 PM
I'd have to go with 32.
Re: Worst Season
Today at 03:41:15 PM
I was incredibly disappointed in 32 myself. When it started it had so much potential but then that stupid alliance went way too far.
They just basically contributed in every non alliance member being booted off, which they did so well at.
Once there were only the five teams who were in the alliance, Eswar and Aparna got betrayed and then their betrayers got some pretty bad karma on the next leg.
Finally to rub salt in the wound, Will & James (my least favourite team) won the whole thing after an entire season of deception, hurling insults and just being damn unlikable. They make Freddy & Kendra look kind of good in comparison (I never had any issues with Freddy though).
The locations were also underwhelming besides a few early on, there were only 11 legs and too many Yields (which helped the alliance succeed). Sorry, but a Yield appearing on every leg did not work as it did with season 5.
In the end I am left with a bitter taste in my mouth after this experience.
Re: Worst Season
Today at 04:15:13 PM
My least favorite season is either season 4 or 16.

Season 16 was boring for about 75% of the time. I do think that the Malaysia, Singapore, and China legs were pretty good. The cast was kinda bland not gonna lie. Season 4 was a horrible route (half the countries already were visited and it is only season 4), horrible boot order, and horrible non-elimination legs. Most of the boring teams made it to the last episodes. The only exception was the Reichen & Chip. Only because they were a gay couple (and I am bi so I have to root for the LGBTQIA+ teams) and because they had good personalities.
