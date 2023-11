Well they certainly fully justified their appearing on the Unfinished Business season. I liked them, particularly Mallory, on 17 but it was really on this season that they came into their own and made me understand why they are so popular. Brook was really the bright spark for 17, and I thought Mallory took over that role more with 18. To me this season really ended with the penultimate leg, the last leg is best forgotten as it seems an anticlimax in every way.