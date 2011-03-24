It Was Like a Nightmare Reality News Onlines Exclusive Interview with The Amazing Race 18's Jaime & Cara
by Teeuwynn Woodruff
Reality News Online: Hi, Jaime & Cara! Thanks for talking to Reality News Online today!
Jaime: Thank you.
RNO: Whats been going on with you since the last time you were on the race?
Jaime: Oh, real life?
Cara: A lot!
Jaime: Yeah. I mean, Cara and I lead active lives. Since the last race I have become a Playboy Playmate which entails a lot of travel and a lot of events, so its constantly go, go, go. I actually leave next week for Argentina for a month for work. Its been like that since the last race. There really hasnt been a break. Its great, but its definitely fast-paced.
Cara: I carry a full time job in government relations political consulting work. I also am a law school student, so I work all day and go to school at night and Im a newlywed since the last race. We both have had very full plates.
RNO: What did it feel like, given your busy schedules, to know youd be going back on the race?
Cara: For me, it felt very exciting. In some ways it was nerve wracking because I was very nervous about how this was going to pan out with law school. But I think both of us were just truly excited at the idea of running another race and having this experience again.
RNO: Getting to the race itself, what did you think when you saw Kent & Vyxsin at the train station after they had been gone for days and missed the required flight to China?
Jaime: I was actually frustrated and disappointed to see them because I felt like they shouldnt have been there. I felt like, with the super leg, we all literally busted our butts. After having run a full race the first time and now this race truly one of the longest, most miserable, and exhausting days of my life and for them to have been given the chance to take a different flight when the flight that we all took was a mandatory flight. It was the only option. And the next one available was not for 24 hours.
There was only one flight per day, and for them just to be able to take the next flight out
And they had 11 hours to make the flight. Cara and I actually left that Pit Stop in last place. Kent & Vyxsin left two teams before us. It was a two hour drive away, and they had 11 hours to make it. They still didnt make it and we did, and for them to just take the next flight out and only receive a 30 minute penalty
It was truly just inadequate in all the teams minds. Everyone was in agreeance that it just didnt make sense to us.
Cara: Everyone thought that the penalty wasnt enough when there was a 24 hour wait for the next flight to go out. I mean, thats kind of a joke. It was actually offensive that they gave them 30 minutes Id rather they didnt give them anything at all. I just thought that was a slap in the face.
RNO: That was also an extremely long leg to deal with.
Jaime: Four days.
RNO: This leg you got to the Double U-Turn just a second after Kent & Vyxsin. Did you think you could convince them to U-Turn the Globetrotters and not you?
Cara: We werent trying to convince them of anything. We didnt realize at first that we were on the table as potential candidates for their U-Turn. So, for us, we were just harping on the Globetrotters only because they were the only team we knew were behind us. We didnt know at that time that Ron & Christina, Jet & Cord, Justin & Zev, and whoever else were behind us.
There were a lot of teams behind us, but we didnt know that at the time because we chose the physical task and it was so very physical the solar tubes exhausting and time consuming. So we had no thought other than, Clearly, this task put us all in the bottom half of the Detour doers. We need to get there and make it up.
So we said we know the Globetrotters are behind us. Vyxsin was like, Yeah! The Globetrotters! Then Kent was just sitting there fumbling around with the papers forever! Finally, hes like, I gotta do this to you, ladies. And we were like, Fine! Then just do it. At that point, he had taken so long that we were, more than anything, aggravated that he had wasted time putting up our photo.
We did it to the Globetrotters only because they were, literally, the only team we knew was behind us.
RNO: Had you gotten to the U-Turn before Kent & Vyxsin who would you have U-Turned?
Jaime : We would have U-Turned the Globetrotters. We were thinking, Why would you U-Turn the team whos already right there? God knows how long the Globetrotters are behind us. You want to send the team farther back even farther back.
Cara: And if we had known we were in fourth place, we wouldnt have U-Turned anyone at all and wasted a U-Turn.
RNO: How much time did the U-Turn cost you? It looked like you did well with the doll task.
Cara: It cost us maybe 15 minutes.
Jaime: The doll task was actually in both races weve done the easiest task we faced. It was actually kind of a joke compared to the solar panels which were so heavy. [You had to] go up six flights of stairs numerous times. It was so exhausting I cant believe they were considered comparable tasks.
RNO: So how much time do you think the solar tube Detour took you?
Cara: I dont know. We did it fairly quickly. We did it on par with pretty much all the teams who did it. It had to have taken at least 45 minutes at best probably more. But I dont think either of us were keeping track of time then.
RNO: So the U-Turn didnt actually cost you much then?
Cara: Not in terms of time. Stopping for gas actually cost us more time it actually ended up being about an hour stopping to get gas.
RNO: You two have a history of problems with travel on the race.
Cara: Unbelievable!
RNO: Why did it take so long for your driver to get gas for his taxi?
Jaime: For people who have not been to China, its difficult to get around once youre in a city area. Traffic is very congested. Its slow and he had to get off the highway to get gas. So it ended up costing us another hour. It took longer than the actual Detour itself.
RNO: Thats pretty horrible. What did it feel like sitting in the cab for that?
Jaime: It was like a nightmare. I made the comment at the gas station, Its like Hawaii all over again. Getting lost and stopping for gas when youre on the end of a challenge is so frustrating because theres nothing you can do. Your fate is out of your hands completely. I think thats whats so frustrating to me.
RNO: There was no way to get another cab then?
Jaime: At that point it was so hard to [get people] to understand that we wanted to go to a place called the Stone Forest
There was just no English whatsoever. It took so long to relay to [the taxi driver] that we wanted to go to the Stone Forest, to start over again with someone else
Who knew where they would end up taking us?
RNO: You also had driving problems in Japan when you clipped another cars rear view mirror. How much time did that cost you?
Cara: Probably about two hours.
RNO: Jaime, putting that large dinosaur puzzle together looked grueling. How long were you working on it?
Jaime: Probably, as a whole, it took me about four hours to do it. The pieces were so heavy and so big, trying to lift them over my shoulders and lock them into place. Then, having to start all over and having to unlock them exerted so much energy especially after the solar panels I just didnt have any strength left to take it apart and redo it. I was just utterly spent at that point.
RNO: How often did you go back to the sign to check your work?
Jaime: Oh, youre looking constantly. The problem is the piece I had wrong the hip was the piece that held the whole dinosaur together, it could fit in either direction. I had it flipped, but it still worked either way you put it in, and I think that was obviously on purpose. So, you built your whole dinosaur, then the hips actually needed to be turned the other direction. And they wont tell you that its wrong.
They would tell you if it was unsafe, meaning the pieces werent locked in, but they wouldnt tell you if it was considered wrong. So you could build the whole dinosaur, because it was considered safe because my piece was still locked in
It was just backwards. I could have checked [the sign] a thousand times, but my piece fit, so I thought it was in correctly.
RNO: Do you know how far behind Ron & Christina and Zev & Justin you got to the Pit Stop?
Cara: About an hour.
RNO: So that gas stop
Jaime: I think the gas stop did us in. I mean, between doing the extra Detour and the gas stop it was at least an hour to an hour and a half of our time. I feel it would have been close [if the gas stop hadnt happened].
Going into it after stopping for gas and stopping for another Detour mentally I was so frustrated at that point. Then starting that dinosaur all over again. Who knows if we would have finished the solar panel task quickly, like we ended up doing, and then getting to [the Roadblock] and realizing there were only three other teams there thats revitalizing, thats motivating. Wow! Were actually in the front of the pack. Your whole attitude changes.
Then having to stop for gas for an hour, doing the other Detour
It just really changes your mentality. I was already down.
RNO: The only sleep we saw you get on the leg was on the train. What was it like trying to sleep on those bunks?
Cara: We didnt sleep at all thats what that was like! First of all, Jaime and I arent the best sleepers. Weve always struggled in our first race as well. Were just not great at sleeping on planes and things of that sort. And its not leisurely travel where, perhaps, you might give yourself a little bit of a sleeping pill or something! With those long flights you dont want to run that risk when youre running a race around the world.
So we arent the best sleepers and that train was very busy. We were the third highest beds and every bed in the whole train was full. Imagine trying to get a good nights sleep with a bunch of strangers who arent nearly as tired as you are so theyre shuffling around, moving about, talking to each other.
I think at one point we had a lovely couple eating peanuts ballpark style peanuts, and those are noisy. Were like, Oh, we really need to sleep. How much longer are they going to be eating those peanuts? Not that they knew. They didnt know what was going on. You cant blame them.
Jaime: And, theyre eating food, and youre hungry!
Cara: Youre like, I wonder if they want to share some of those peanuts if were all going to be listening to them eat them. Its not like how it may appear where you just hop on a train and go right to sleep. Plus you have all your possessions, your passport and things of that sort, and youre sleeping holding on to all of those because if any of those go walking while youre sleeping that wouldnt be very good either.
We werent rested.
RNO: Youve been on the race twice whats best and worst about going on it?
Jaime: The best thing about the race is truly, even in the points of utter misery doing it the second time, still its just an amazing life opportunity to be given. To be given it twice is amazing. Its called The Amazing Race because it truly is.
The worst part will always be having come so close the first time and it being out of youre control
Cara and I are okay with accepting something if we couldnt compete for example, if we didnt finish the dinosaur task in time, thats one thing. But when youre living the whole, What if we had taken a different taxi in Hawaii? What if he hadnt stopped for gas? What if he hadnt gotten lost? Those what ifs are way harder to live with. Thats the bad part.
RNO: Is there anything else you'd like to tell us about the race?
Jaime: Just that if people watch it at home and dream of doing it, thats how we did it. We werent recruited. We actually sent in an application and a tape on the deadline day and we got picked. We did it fair and square. If they dream of doing it they should.
RNO: Thank you so much for talking to me again!
