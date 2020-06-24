I'm rewatching season 2 (for the first time since god knows when, but at least 10 years, if not more)



and WOW! lol



The editing is so confusing sometimes but it feels like they did sooooo much more than what we have today. Lots of route info.

Several things I forgot that Phil did :

- Rank the teams during the episode: Leading teams are..., teams in the middle are, and trailing teams are... I guess they had to do that because it was confusing

- When teams would mingle between the pitstop, and sometimes Phil would do a little recap of what happened (When teams flirted, or team drama, etc.)



I also forgot how they always did tasks in the city of the pit start, no matter what time it was (In leg 2, teams have to find a clue in a samba club in the middle of the night, then go to a HoO place in the darkness).



Anyway it was just in 2002, but some of the racers's attitude would not pass today (the comments regarding smell, and how they compared everything to America...) Also Will (of Tara/Will) was suchhhh a douche I forgot about it, I just remembered him losing at the last minute.



I do miss old school casting: Gutsy grannies, married ministers, Mary/Peach, Dave/Gary, the cast was solid, and the route too. The only route to skip Europe in 32 seasons.