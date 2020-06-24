« previous next »
Previous TAR Seasons Discussions

Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
June 24, 2020, 01:48:14 PM
Quote from: NMC on June 23, 2020, 05:40:34 PM
Rewatching Season 5 for the first time in about 8 or 9 years, and I just gotta say, Bob and Joyce don't seem to get enough love! They had very little airtime but they were such a competent team, finishing 4th, 5th, 4th in the first 3 Legs. Not bad for an older team. And their elimination was just down to bad luck with being booked on business instead of economy by mistake.

They definitely could've lasted another 2 or 3 legs for definite had they survived. Just a shame because they seem like a totally forgotten team.  I wonder if they're still together or what they're doing now?

Totally agree, just watched S5 again a month or two ago. They were really trying to show people what an older couple can do, like how pleased they were to get to the boat first in Uruguay. The oldest team on their season but FAR from the weakest.

It always made me laugh that their part of the intro credits was them sitting in front of a computer with a picture of them on the screen since they were an "internet dating couple."

Totally underrated and largely forgotten, sadly.

As for where are they now? There are travel testimonials on a golf website from Bob and Joyce suggesting they got married at some point since Joyce is listed as "Joyce Nicolo-Barron," adopting Bob's last name. Bob has a facebook with almost no info aside from some pictures he was tagged in back in 2011. Joyce's internet presence is also scarce with a twitter with a single tweet from 2017. According to her Linkedin she still works as a medical administrator with the same practice she was with during her time on the race.

I also found this story of how Bob proposed in 2005:

"On Dec. 13, 2005, Joyce came home, groceries in hand, to find Bob in the tux he had purchased in Thailand, surrounded by flowers and candles.

I said, Whats going on? He said, Put the groceries down.  He proposed with a three-stone emerald-cut diamond ring."
Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
June 25, 2020, 06:17:43 AM
Glad I'm not the only person in the Bob & Joyce camp!  :woohoo:

That's amazing that they're married now. Really nice to know it worked out for them.  I've always wanted TAR to do a season of returning older teams, but the only issue there is that the more memorable ones may be too old to race now.

If all else fails, they should just start casting older people again! I could be wrong but was Bill & Cathi the last proper older team we've had??   :idgit

Edit: I forgot about Jeff & Lyla from S26, but I'm not even sure they could be considered an "older team"?
Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
June 25, 2020, 03:01:21 PM
Quote from: NMC on June 25, 2020, 06:17:43 AM
Glad I'm not the only person in the Bob & Joyce camp!  :woohoo:

That's amazing that they're married now. Really nice to know it worked out for them.  I've always wanted TAR to do a season of returning older teams, but the only issue there is that the more memorable ones may be too old to race now.

If all else fails, they should just start casting older people again! I could be wrong but was Bill & Cathi the last proper older team we've had??   :idgit

Edit: I forgot about Jeff & Lyla from S26, but I'm not even sure they could be considered an "older team"?
I wouldn't consider Jeff and Lyda even "old". Rupert and Laura from last season are in the same age range as them. Perhaps it does have something to do with a lack of people over 60 auditioning to be on the show, but I'd be so pumped for another (or two) over-60 duo to compete to contrast the relatively young and middle-age racers.
Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
June 26, 2020, 06:03:25 AM
Decided to check a list of contestant ages and although Luara and Lyda wee both 49 when racing, Jeff was 3 years older than Rupert at 57.

But I dont consider any of them old enough to be an "older team".  The older teams from the earlier seasons were mostly mid to late 60s. So I totally agree that it would be awesome to have another team of 60+ racers some day soon!
Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
November 22, 2020, 06:24:18 AM
Quote from: NMC on June 25, 2020, 06:17:43 AM
Glad I'm not the only person in the Bob & Joyce camp!  :woohoo:

That's amazing that they're married now. Really nice to know it worked out for them.  I've always wanted TAR to do a season of returning older teams, but the only issue there is that the more memorable ones may be too old to race now.

If all else fails, they should just start casting older people again! I could be wrong but was Bill & Cathi the last proper older team we've had??   :idgit

Edit: I forgot about Jeff & Lyla from S26, but I'm not even sure they could be considered an "older team"?

That's amazing that Bob & Joyce got married and are still together. The Race should definitely cast 60+ people in the future.
Don & Mary Jean, Bill & Cathi, Peggy & Claire and of course, the most memorable, Meredith & Gretchen. While not as capably fit as the others, they brought entertainment. But the unique casting choice before was Jody & Shannon. Jody was 71 at the time of Racing in S.16. Glad that we had a 60+ person casted this season, Jerry (of Jerry & Frank)
Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
December 07, 2020, 09:40:02 PM
I very much appreciate TAR27 having three different, albeit simple memory tasks on the Final Leg. Especially when most seasons have ZERO  :clap2:
Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
January 01, 2021, 06:27:56 PM
I'm rewatching season 2 (for the first time since god knows when, but at least 10 years, if not more)

and WOW! lol

The editing is so confusing sometimes but it feels like they did sooooo much more than what we have today. Lots of route info.
Several things I forgot that Phil did :
- Rank the teams during the episode: Leading teams are..., teams in the middle are, and trailing teams are...  I guess they had to do that because it was confusing
- When teams would mingle between the pitstop, and sometimes Phil would do a little recap of what happened (When teams flirted, or team drama, etc.)

I also forgot how they always did tasks in the city of the pit start, no matter what time it was (In leg 2, teams have to find a clue in a samba club in the middle of the night, then go to a HoO place in the darkness).

Anyway it was just in 2002, but some of the racers's attitude would not pass today (the comments regarding smell, and how they compared everything to America...) Also Will (of Tara/Will) was suchhhh a douche I forgot about it, I just remembered him losing at the last minute.

I do miss old school casting: Gutsy grannies, married ministers, Mary/Peach, Dave/Gary, the cast was solid, and the route too. The only route to skip Europe in 32 seasons.
Re: Previous TAR Seasons Discussions
Today at 12:06:00 PM
Quote from: stunami on January 01, 2021, 06:27:56 PM
I'm rewatching season 2 (for the first time since god knows when, but at least 10 years, if not more)

and WOW! lol

The editing is so confusing sometimes but it feels like they did sooooo much more than what we have today. Lots of route info.
Several things I forgot that Phil did :
- Rank the teams during the episode: Leading teams are..., teams in the middle are, and trailing teams are...  I guess they had to do that because it was confusing
- When teams would mingle between the pitstop, and sometimes Phil would do a little recap of what happened (When teams flirted, or team drama, etc.)


Regarding Phil talking about which teams were in the lead, middle and trailing was that he only did this during the first two seasons of the show. After that, it stopped and another thing I noticed were pit stops where drinks were offered to the teams during TAR2, again stopping after that season.
