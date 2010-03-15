« previous next »
Re: TAR 16: Louie Stravato and Michael Naylor--Detectives
« Reply #25 on: March 15, 2010, 07:11:40 AM »
My guys!! Good one! :funny:
Re: TAR 16: Louie Stravato and Michael Naylor--Detectives
« Reply #26 on: March 16, 2010, 03:27:39 PM »
Quote from: Sailing on March 15, 2010, 03:17:16 AM
Quote from: Hooky on March 15, 2010, 02:57:16 AM
It sounds ridiculous but after tonight's episode my suspicions from the first leg are confirmed: This is my least favorite team.

They have come in first 2 weeks in a row? I thought you said if they continue to be second to last you would not like them? I like Mike and Louie and think they work well together.

That was before the U-turn came along. :P
Re: TAR 16: Louie Stravato and Michael Naylor--Detectives
« Reply #27 on: March 17, 2010, 11:21:30 PM »
Following the Operation Deception story here in RI, I feel that Louie and Michael are not involved. Providence Police are taking a huge beating for some horrible stories and the fact that a young college student from Massachusetts died in Providence over the weekend is not helping and the fact police did not investigate his disappearance until his body was found is giving critics more fodder.

As far as I know, Louie and Michael are good cops. They work hard and offer nothing but good from their soul. Providence Police are under scrutiny and for good reason, but there are still good people who work there.

Louie's name came up, but that could be from a cop who's trying to save his own neck.
Just here to visit.

Re: TAR 16: Louie Stravato and Michael Naylor--Detectives
« Reply #28 on: March 22, 2010, 01:38:33 PM »
I think this is the first time EVER to see such a recover like this. I haven't read spoilers and have seen Michel and Louie as a strong team. However, they started third-to-last, second-to-last and second-to-last, and noone not reading spoilers wouldn't have bet for them to last any longer. However, they have recovered, and are now the strongest team in the race after getting more wins than the same cowboys!

I'm really hoping they do not make the season a bit foreseeable, and we can have different teams winning legs. IMO, I hope they win.
Re: TAR 16: Louie Stravato and Michael Naylor--Detectives
« Reply #29 on: March 22, 2010, 05:15:25 PM »
Quote from: DavidMV on March 22, 2010, 01:38:33 PM
I think this is the first time EVER to see such a recover like this. I haven't read spoilers and have seen Michel and Louie as a strong team. However, they started third-to-last, second-to-last and second-to-last, and noone not reading spoilers wouldn't have bet for them to last any longer. However, they have recovered, and are now the strongest team in the race after getting more wins than the same cowboys!

I'm really hoping they do not make the season a bit foreseeable, and we can have different teams winning legs. IMO, I hope they win.

They are strong, but not necessarily the strongest, IMO. According to mswood and the departure times for Leg 6, Louie & Michael were one of the slowest teams in Leg 5. I think much of the reason they have come in first so much is because they had a good head start and are good at maintaining their current position. I don't think they are that great at catching up from the back, though. It seems that it was mainly the flight choice on Leg 4 that brought them to the front.

They are consistent, but not the strongest team in the race. Honestly I'm not sure that any of the teams remaining hold that title. Thankfully, we have a good balance of teams that are all about equal in relative racing strength this season (except for maybe Jody & Shannon, Jeff & Jordan, and Brent & Caite if they don't get their act together soon).
Re: TAR 16: Louie Stravato and Michael Naylor--Detectives
« Reply #30 on: March 22, 2010, 09:34:27 PM »
Quote from: Hooky on March 22, 2010, 05:15:25 PM
Quote from: DavidMV on March 22, 2010, 01:38:33 PM
I think this is the first time EVER to see such a recover like this. I haven't read spoilers and have seen Michel and Louie as a strong team. However, they started third-to-last, second-to-last and second-to-last, and noone not reading spoilers wouldn't have bet for them to last any longer. However, they have recovered, and are now the strongest team in the race after getting more wins than the same cowboys!

I'm really hoping they do not make the season a bit foreseeable, and we can have different teams winning legs. IMO, I hope they win.

They are strong, but not necessarily the strongest, IMO. According to mswood and the departure times for Leg 6, Louie & Michael were one of the slowest teams in Leg 5. I think much of the reason they have come in first so much is because they had a good head start and are good at maintaining their current position. I don't think they are that great at catching up from the back, though. It seems that it was mainly the flight choice on Leg 4 that brought them to the front.

They are consistent, but not the strongest team in the race. Honestly I'm not sure that any of the teams remaining hold that title. Thankfully, we have a good balance of teams that are all about equal in relative racing strength this season (except for maybe Jody & Shannon, Jeff & Jordan, and Brent & Caite if they don't get their act together soon).

I have a feeling that Brent & Caite will have their Tammy-&-Victor-lost-in-Romania moment where they'll suddenly solve their issues and star working effectively.

Back on topic. To further analyze Mike & Louie's performance in the race, we'll have to check the differences between them and CarBra since it'll be too hard to compare them to teams that got lost. But as you've said, they're good at keeping their lead which is exactly what they need in this position. And having luck with not getting wrong directions helps a lot as well. Kudos on their hat trick
Re: TAR 16: Louie Stravato and Michael Naylor--Detectives
« Reply #31 on: March 26, 2010, 01:09:04 PM »
Quote from: Dånooky ✟ on March 22, 2010, 09:34:27 PM
Quote from: Hooky on March 22, 2010, 05:15:25 PM
Quote from: DavidMV on March 22, 2010, 01:38:33 PM
I think this is the first time EVER to see such a recover like this. I haven't read spoilers and have seen Michel and Louie as a strong team. However, they started third-to-last, second-to-last and second-to-last, and noone not reading spoilers wouldn't have bet for them to last any longer. However, they have recovered, and are now the strongest team in the race after getting more wins than the same cowboys!

I'm really hoping they do not make the season a bit foreseeable, and we can have different teams winning legs. IMO, I hope they win.

They are strong, but not necessarily the strongest, IMO. According to mswood and the departure times for Leg 6, Louie & Michael were one of the slowest teams in Leg 5. I think much of the reason they have come in first so much is because they had a good head start and are good at maintaining their current position. I don't think they are that great at catching up from the back, though. It seems that it was mainly the flight choice on Leg 4 that brought them to the front.

They are consistent, but not the strongest team in the race. Honestly I'm not sure that any of the teams remaining hold that title. Thankfully, we have a good balance of teams that are all about equal in relative racing strength this season (except for maybe Jody & Shannon, Jeff & Jordan, and Brent & Caite if they don't get their act together soon).

I have a feeling that Brent & Caite will have their Tammy-&-Victor-lost-in-Romania moment where they'll suddenly solve their issues and star working effectively.

Back on topic. To further analyze Mike & Louie's performance in the race, we'll have to check the differences between them and CarBra since it'll be too hard to compare them to teams that got lost. But as you've said, they're good at keeping their lead which is exactly what they need in this position. And having luck with not getting wrong directions helps a lot as well. Kudos on their hat trick

The bunching will really see if these guys can keep up with the pack. I expect them to drop to maybe third or fourth this week.
Re: TAR 16: Louie Stravato and Michael Naylor--Detectives
« Reply #32 on: March 27, 2010, 04:38:39 AM »
Quote from: Caelestor on March 26, 2010, 01:09:04 PM
The bunching will really see if these guys can keep up with the pack. I expect them to drop to maybe third or fourth this week.

Don't forget the possible physical coconut detour.

Quote from: Dånooky ✟ on March 22, 2010, 09:34:27 PM

I have a feeling that Brent & Caite will have their Tammy-&-Victor-lost-in-Romania moment where they'll suddenly solve their issues and star working effectively.

If it doesn't doom them first....
Re: TAR 16: Louie Stravato and Michael Naylor--Detectives
« Reply #33 on: May 03, 2010, 10:03:30 PM »
http://www.tvguide.com/News/Amazing-Races-Michael-1018049.aspx?rss=news&partnerid=spi&profileid=05#comments
Quote
Amazing Race's Michael and Louie: "Mr. Know-It-All" Joe Needs to Get Over the U-Turn
Louie Stravato, 47, and Michael Naylor's enemies were already eliminated on The Amazing Race, so they decided to keep their competition  Daniel and Jordan  close, working with them for the first half of the second leg in Shanghai. "I said, 'If we go head-to-head, I think we can beat them out,'" Michael, 45, tells TVGuide.com. They didn't, as the brothers edged them for the last spot in the final three. Still, the self-described "Porn-stache-ioed cops" stick by their decision, just like they do with their choice to U-Turn Heidi and Joe  who "needs to get over it."

TVGuide.com: How far behind Dan and Jordan were you?
Michael: I feel we were 10 minutes behind. I spoke to Daniel after. He had a horrendous cab ride as we did. He reacted a little differently to his cab ride. It felt like forever and watching it again, it felt like forever. I want to say 10  20 minutes tops. We finished [the Roadblock] right after them. ... [The Roadbloack] was just looking for a needle in the haystack. At one point, I was taking everything out of the case and leaving them out, but I was told you couldn't do that. You had to put them all back.

TVGuide.com: Why didn't you do pork dumplings?
Louie: There were prior episodes from prior seasons where you had to order the food in that language, so I was worried about that. I think Mike and I brought that up. We decided not to risk it. ... But looking at it now, it looked kind of easy. ... [When we saw Dan and Jordan were still at the Roadblock,] we were very motivated. I was pumped to see them still there, still searching. I was like, "We can do this. We've got this."

Amazing Race's Jeff and Jordan: We like to make mistakes

TVGuide.com: Why were you willing to work with them at the beginning of the leg?
Michael: When the brothers came back to get us, I was ecstatic. Louie had more of a feeling that he wanted to leave them and go on our own. We work better alone, but I wanted our competition with us. ... It would've worked had we gotten a little bit more of a break. We're not going to sit and whine about it afterward. It's the game.
Louie: My whole thing with Dan and Jordan being with us was that I drilled them with a million questions before searching the area [for the Garden Bridge], and one of them was, "Did you use the translation service?" Dan said, "Yes, I did." But they didn't have any answer of where it was or what it was. When we found, maybe an hour later, a taxi and asked for the translation phone, the [translator] was like, "Yes, it's a bridge. You have to drive there by taxi." ... That's when I got really mad.

TVGuide.com: What did they use before hooking up with you guys?
Michael: They went on the Internet. They did a lot of research during the two hours. After the Fashion House being right under our nose in the last episode, I was really going to scour the area. We only had $20 for that leg, so I'm saying, "It's got to be pretty close." What you didn't see was that there was a giant bridge that we were on and it had shrubs that led to these gardens. Inside the gardens were five other bridges. Dan and Jordan already checked them, so that saved us time. But they didn't know about the translation service or they didn't remember it the way I used it. So Louie in hindsight is like, "If we did that [by ourselves], they would still be left out in the cold." But hindsight's 20/20.

Amazing Race's Joe and Heidi: Morse code challenge was "an impossible task"

TVGuide.com: Did you ever think about ditching them?
Louie: I was kind of excited in the cab ride when we were in front, and they got stuck at the light and we lost them. I thought they were going to get lost. I was kind of pumped at that point, but obviously that didn't happen. It is what it is. I get a lot of phone calls: "Oh, the brothers really used you guys." I said, "No, they played the game."

TVGuide.com: You weren't concerned about the Speed Bump possibly slowing you down and putting you behind them  which it didn't since that was the easiest Speed Bump ever.
Michael: [Laughs] Not really because I really had the feeling that we would conquer that Speed Bump. That took Louie about four turns and me about six or seven turns. The toughest part was that our fingers were frozen. But it was quick and we were right back with [Dan and Jordan].

TVGuide.com: Mike, what was so hard about the puzzle last week?
Michael: Don't break my heart, will ya? [Laughs] I have puzzles all over my desk! I have puzzle text messages now. "Do you want to do puzzles with my kids?" [In the first leg] when we were painting the house, I was going, "Louie, this is the right color!" He said, "No, it's not!" My wife has been telling me for years that I'm colorblind and I'm starting to believe it! The outside of the puzzle, I was able to do it. ... I got to the middle  I couldn't see the colors. I couldn't see the blend. It was like a dragon with spines. I kept praying that the puzzle was wrong so I wouldn't look so foolish. But I'm the fool!

Amazing Race's Steve and Allie: Elimination was "hard to swallow"

TVGuide.com: You U-Turned Joe and Heidi, and he's still not over it, judging from the Elimination Station videos.
Michael: He needs to get over it. I'll be honest with you. That was the only time on the show that the edit wasn't 100 percent because I had to talk Louie into U-Turning them. I had my heart set on Joe and Heidi from the beginning. It was 50 percent business, 50 percent "I couldn't stomach 'em." One of his [passport stamps] was China. I thought, "There's a possibility we could go to China," so do I want to bring somebody who speaks Mandarin to Asia? No way! Then there's the whole thing on the bus  he was a negative factor. Other people didn't like him. He was mean to Daniel and Jordan. He needs to get over it. Joe is hung up on Joe.
Louie: Every single Elimination Station video, he's out of control. People are posting, "Give it up. Let it go, Joe." C'mon! He was negative all the time and he was like a Mr. Know-It-All. He'd make comments on the bus about everyone, and me and Mike are sitting right in front of him. Like, "Dude, we're right here."

TVGuide.com: What did you say to each other at the finish?
Michael: We talked about it a little bit. I said it's part of the game. Jet and Cord said to me, at the final four, I think, "Mike, if a U-Turn comes up and we get there first, we're U-Turning you." I laughed. I said, "I think that's a compliment." If they or anyone else U-Turned us, I would say, "Great move." It is what it is. We thought Carol and Brandy were a threat  not physically  but because they were world travelers. They were in decent shape, but everywhere we went, they were like, "Oh, I know somebody from Singapore, I know somebody from here who speaks French, who speaks Spanish."

Amazing Race's Carol and Brandy: Caite "very clearly had a problem with us as lesbians"

TVGuide.com: They thought you were friends and were "blindsided" to learn that you trained Brent and Caite to U-Turn them. How would you characterize your relationship with them?
Michael: Well, to us, they were just people that we knew. I don't remember hanging out with them very much  a couple conversations, but I wouldn't consider that good friends. My definition and theirs are different, I guess. We ended up being real good friends with Jet and Cord, Steve and Allie, Monique and Shawne, Daniel and Jordan, and Brent and Caite. We had longer conversations with them. Maybe [Carol and Brandy] thought we had some, I don't know.
Louie: The cowboys are tough competitors. Everyone's asking, "Why didn't you target them?" We just wanted positive people with us at the end. We were so sick of the negative people, it was insane. If any of the other teams beat us and were in the final, we said so be it.
Re: TAR 16: Louie Stravato and Michael Naylor--Detectives
« Reply #34 on: May 04, 2010, 01:34:34 AM »

http://www.realitywanted.com/newsitem/3226-the-amazing-race-16-exclusive-interview-with-michael-naylor-louie-stravato

Quote
The Amazing Race 16: Exclusive Interview with Michael Naylor & Louie Stravato

by David McAlpine and Gina Scarpa

Last night, on The Amazing Race, teams battled the language barrier to complete their tasks in China. The road block had them counting over 500 statues, while the detour had them searching for a needle in a haystack. Louie and Michael, who were the last team to arrive at the last pit stop, had to also deal with a speed bump along the way. They made it all the way to a footrace with Dan and Jordan to the pit stop but didnt make it there in time and were eliminated from the race. Today, Louie and Michael spoke to RealityWanted in an exclusive interview about their experiences on the race.

Q. David, RealityWanted: Whose idea was it to try out for The Amazing Race and what motivated you to do it?

A. Louie: It was my idea. I'd been watching the show since the beginning and I couldn't think of a better partner than Michael. It always intrigued me.

Q. David, RealityWanted: You ran a really good race. What do you attribute your success to?

A. Michael: We stay in the moment and we stay present. We decided we were going to deal what we're dealing with. It's so similar to our job--you don't need to overthink it. We weren't really good in the beginning because we were analyzing everything. But around leg three, we decided that we've got this.

Q. David, RealityWanted: What was the toughest leg of the race?

A. Louie: I think it was when I was carrying the incese up to the temple. I learned that I have asthma and yeah, my cardio did suck. Crawling through the trenches was tough too.

A. Michael: South America was a smack in the face. I couldn't get my groove, couldn't get comfortable--I just wasn't letting myself go. The first three legs were really hard, just figuring out how everything worked.

Q. David, RealityWanted: You were aligned with Brent and Caite for some of
the time. How did the two teams benefit one another?

A. Michael: They were really nice people. When you have 8 or 10 hours in an airport with nothing to do, you want to talk to nice people. They didn't really help us other than the U-Turn, but they were nice kids.

Q. David, RealityWanted: Brent and Caite wanted Carol and Brandy out for personal reasons. Why did you want them out of the race?

A. Michael: I really, truly believed that when we were getting down to the end that they were going to be a threat. Carol had worked with malls or something and everywhere we went, every city, she knew something about where we were. We were looking to the future and trying to make sure everyone was on a level playing field.

Q. David, RealityWanted: Which team did you feel was the biggest threat? Why?

A. Michael: I didn't see a threat in the other three teams. I thought we were all evenly matched; everyone had their strengths and everyone had their weaknesses. At the beginning, I definitely thought Shawn and Monique and Steve and Allie were threats at the beginning, though. You know, Steve never slept on the plane and he was always getting information. He was a professional coach--I really thought Steve would get to the finals.

Q. David, RealityWanted: Were you relieved when you saw that the speed bump was not an incredibly difficult task?

A. Michael: So relieved! Our fingers were absolutely frozen but I can remember Jordan stomping his feet going 'That wasn't much of a speed bump!'.

Q. David, RealityWanted: How close were you to Dan and Jordan heading to that pit stop this week?

A. Michael: We were maybe 10 to 20 minutes behind them; really, really close. We were at the point where we were calling them our step children, we liked them. They were real good kids and we enjoyed being on the race with them.

Q. David, RealityWanted: How difficult was it for you to be eliminated so close to the final leg of the race?

A. Louie: It was so difficult, but we had no regrets, we ran a great race. I guess it looked like I was smiling on the mat, but I was smiling because we accomplished to much. We went around the world and I went around the world with my friend.

A. Michael: I was very disappointed and I knew it was going to kill me to come home and watch it with my son and my daughter, especially when they're thinking I might have won a million dollars.

Q. David, RealityWanted: Whats the biggest thing youll be taking away from your experience on The Amazing Race?

A. Louie: Showing my children that anything can be accomplished as long as you can put your heart and soul into it. And other stuff, too, like other places in the world. People have negative thoughts about places like France, but the people there couldn't have been nicer to us.

A. Michael: It was so great to be around these people. The world's a great place and I definitely want to travel more. My kids know now that you can do anything--give it a shot, who cares? There wasn't one time during this that I said to myself, 'I hope my kids don't see me act like this," and that's what I was proud of.
Re: TAR 16: Louie Stravato and Michael Naylor--Detectives
« Reply #35 on: May 04, 2010, 09:59:12 PM »
Louie has shared this, and I want to include it here, just for the record:  :yess:


Quote
"Free! Free! Free at last!" I am no longer on desk duty and I am cleared of any criminal wrong doings. I walked with my head held high, without disgrace and was CONFIDENT that I would be cleared. Thanks to those who supported and knew I would be CLEARED. Back to work...."It's crime fighting time!"
Re: TAR 16: Louie Stravato and Michael Naylor--Detectives
« Reply #36 on: May 05, 2010, 04:12:55 PM »
http://www.digitalspy.com/ustv/s66/the-amazing-race/interviews/a217953/michael-and-louie-the-amazing-race.html

Quote
Amazing Race eliminees Louie Stravato and Michael Naylor have insisted that the decision to U-Turn fellow contestants Brandy Snow and Carol Rosenfeld was a good strategy move.
The women were forced to complete a second detour challenge earlier this season after competitors Brent Horne and Caite Upton decided to U-Turn them, leading to their elimination.
Speaking to Digital Spy, Stravato said: "It was absolutely a great strategy move. Mike says it best."
Naylor continued to say that he viewed Brandy and Carol as a "strong team in any city", explaining that they were "very well travelled" and "very intellectual".
"They were very well travelled which was my main reason for wanting them out, I had nothing personal with them," he said. "They weren't a physically strong team but they were very intellectual. Carol was super smart and every city we had gone to they had known something like the dialect."
He added: "I was looking ahead. Jet and Cord were great guys and very well focused, but they weren't superheroes as far as I was concerned. I think all four were equal at that point."
Snow and Rosenfeld previously admitted that they had been "blindsided" by the U-Turn, suggesting that it had been "less of a strategic and intelligent move, and more of a very personal, pretty hatred and prejudiced move".

Michael and Louie ('The Amazing Race')

No one ever wants to be eliminated when a $1 million prize is at stake, so getting booted from The Amazing Race on the week before the finale must be an extra blow. Detectives Michael Naylor and Louie Stravato finished bottom in last week's leg but a non-elimination surprise meant they were given another chance to chase a place in the final three last night. Unfortunately, the pair fell behind again in Shanghai and were eliminated from the competition ahead of next Sunday's finale. We gave them a call to chat about their exit and their memories from the experience.

Did you think you had quite a good chance of making the final three?
Louie: "Oh yes"
Michael: "Definitely, absolutely!"

Did starting bottom this week affect your morale?
Michael: "Well about thirty seconds into it we're walking up the top of the platform and we see Dan and Jordan running towards us. I couldn't believe we made up two hours on them."
Louie: "We were pumped when we saw them. It was pretty exciting - at that point!"

They seemed to come and find you because they couldn't locate the Garden Bridge. Did you know that?
Michael: "They couldn't find it but they'd done a lot of preliminary work checking the internet and the Science Museum and the park on the other side of the bridge. They checked all of those so they did a lot of the work that I know we would have done. It was smart to stay with them."

You had to contend with a speedbump but you seemed to complete it pretty quickly. Did it really affect your progress?
Michael: "I originally thought that with the speedbump we'd get through it quick and move right along, and Louie jumped in there and was counting with Dan at the same time so I thought we had a great shot."

It seemed to us to be a pretty tight race between yourselves and Dan and Jordan. Was it like that in reality?
Michael: "They got out of the gate about ten minutes ahead of us. They found their statues and then we had a bad cab drive, but I talked to Dan and he had a pretty bad cab ride too. I think there would have been a ten or fifteen minute difference."

On reflection, do you think Caite and Brent's decision to U-Turn Brandy and Carol was a good strategy move?
Louie: "It was absolutely a great strategy move. Mike says it best."
Michael: "I think those four teams were all equal. Brandy and Carol would be a strong team in any city. They were very well travelled which was my main reason for wanting them out, I had nothing personal with them. They weren't a physically strong team but they were very intellectual. Carol was super smart and every city we had gone to they had known something like the dialect. I was looking ahead. Jet and Cord were great guys and very well focused, but they weren't superheroes as far as I was concerned. I think all four were equal at that point."

You guys got along really well on the race. You never seemed to argue...
Louie: "That was something that me and Mike really noticed big time especially at the end when we were done. We never fought or got sick of each other. That was a huge plus in the whole picture, that was what made us powerful I think. It made us a team to beat."

Has your relationship changed at all because of the race?
Michael: "We were close before this, so that's still the same. We have some stories to tell for the rest of our lives. We still keep thinking about things we forgot to mention. Every time I read my journal I think of a new story we've forgotten to talk about!"

You kept a journal?
Michael: "Yes. And my son last week tried to sneak up and read it but he chickened out!"

How did your kids react to seeing you on TV?
Michael: "My kids absolutely loved it. My son got a lot of attention at school. His school was following me on a map in the doorway with everyone coming in to see where I was this week. It was tearful eyes last night. My daughter was like, 'Dad I guess I'm not getting a BlackBerry now!"
Louie: "Although my children are a lot older than Michael's but they still watched it in awe saying, 'My dad is larger than life.' My whole thing was to show them that anything is possible to achieve in life if you put your heart and soul into it."

What was the best bit of the race for you?
Louie: "Just the people I met throughout the world. You hear so much negativity about other countries, especially France. People in France were nothing but nice to us. They wanted to help us. One guy went out of his way, getting into his vehicle and saying, 'Follow me'. Other than that, we probably never would have found the place. All the other teams got lost and we got lucky. The camaraderie of the people around the world was insane."
Michael: "There were a lot of nice cab drivers and everyone tried their best for us. I think we had very, very little negativity. It was pretty wild. I was impressed, a lot of positive. I really enjoyed so much of it, seeing the world. I wanted to stay in the countries and I can't wait to get back outside the country again."

Re: TAR 16: Louie Stravato and Michael Naylor--Detectives
« Reply #37 on: May 05, 2010, 04:16:46 PM »
http://www.realitytvworld.com/news/exclusive-louis-stravato-and-michael-naylor-talk-the-amazing-race-10883.php

Quote
Exclusive: Louis Stravato and Michael Naylor talk 'The Amazing Race'

After finishing last in The Amazing Race's prior non-elimination leg, the odds were against the "Detectives" team of Louis Stravato and Michael Naylor surviving the sixteenth season's next penultimate leg.

And that's exactly what ended up happening, as they became the eighth team eliminated from The Amazing Race's sixteenth edition during Sunday night's penultimate broadcast.

On Monday, Louis and Michael talked to Reality TV World about their The Amazing Race experience -- including whether they really thought they had a chance of overcoming their prior last-place finish, if they were surprised how easy their penalty Speed Bump task was, whether they actually believed the "Dating Couple" team of Carol Rosenfeld and Brandy Snow were negative people, and if they share Brandy's belief that homophobia was behind Caite Upton's dislike of the lesbian women.

Reality TV World: You guys said all the right things before the leg began, but what were you thinking your chances of not finishing last realistically were once you found out the next leg wouldn't have any type of bunching point [like a plane flight, bus ride, etc.] that would let you catch back up to everybody else?

Michael Naylor: I didn't think we were leaving the continent, I really didn't. I figured it's a smack in the face, we have a lot of ground to make up and we'll do the best that we can.

We weren't five minutes into it when walking up the top of the stairs we saw ["Brothers" Dan and Jordan Pious]. So that changed our whole mode, to see another team still there.

Reality TV World: Yeah, what was your reaction when you saw them coming back? Did you buy their explanation that they wanted to race with you?

Louis Stravato: We were excited first. I mean me personally, I was excited at first. But then, I didn't want to be [with them], I wanted to be [just] us. I didn't want to do it with another team because I just wanted us to be the ones -- if we made a mistake, I wanted it to be our mistake, not with another team.

Michael Naylor: The way I thought about it is we just made up ground, we made up two hours. I was ecstatic and I wanted to keep our competition with us, so we differed on that. That was probably the only thing we differed on in probably the entire race. Because I really felt keeping the competition with us [made sense because] we have a small Speed Bump ahead of us and I think we'll be able to conquer it and go from there.

I just didn't like being in Argentina when we were alone, thinking we were last. That's a tough feeling when you're racing and you're not knowing where the other teams are. Now we got our competition right next to us.

Reality TV World: About how long did it actually take you guys to find that Garden Bridge with them once you were working together?

Michael Naylor: Months, it felt like.

Louis Stravato: A couple of hours.

Reality TV World: A couple of hours?

Louis Stravato: Yeah, at least.

Michael Naylor: They were there two hours [before us], so they had done a lot of the research. We had asked them what they had done [and] they'd done research. When we were at the top of that bridge that we thought was the Garden Bridge, there was a whole garden to the right, like a park, with like four other bridges.

So they had already searched that area, they had searched the Internet -- they had searched a lot of other things -- so we were pretty confident when we saw them. We probably stayed with them about another hour there, and it seemed like forever because it was freezing cold [and we were] checking areas and walking all around.

Louie had originally asked them, "You guys are sure you called the translation service? The Shanghai translation service?" And they originally said yes, and then we realized later on that they hadn't, that's when we called and they gave us the right thing.

Louis Stravato: I had drilled Danny with numerous questions just so we could cancel out certain things. I said, "you checked that museum," "you went down over there," "you called the translation service," and he was like "yes, yes, yes." So I was like alright, this is good, we're knocking out a lot of clues to finding this garden. And they didn't check that translation service.

This is where I dwell back to if me and Michael had been by ourselves, I guarantee we would have went to a taxi and called that translation service and asked where's the garden.

Reality TV World: So you think they being with them was a hindrance, in hindsight?

Louis Stravato: In my personal opinion.

Michael Naylor: That's his personal opinion, my personal opinion is that after we had walked by that fashion house that was right under our nose, I still would have checked inside that museum -- which was huge -- [and] I would have checked probably the garden. So it would have taken me just about as long, I think, to do that. So I'm not going to go back, and like I said, hindsight's 20/20.

I still feel it was the right move keeping them with us the whole way, competition-wise, and duking it out in the end. I mean in the end, it was probably a 10-15 minute difference between us and a cab ride was the difference.

Reality TV World: Were you guys surprised how easy that Speed Bump ended up being?

Michael Naylor: (laughs)

Louis Stravato: Oh my god, that Speed Bump was so easy. We were psyched, we were pumped about it, and I guess Jordan was making comments to Michael. What'd he say to you Mike?

Michael Naylor: Oh, he was really, really heated at one point -- [he said] "that Speed Bump wasn't even a Speed Bump!"

Because their goal was to stay with us and the Speed Bump would slow us down and that would be their edge. And when Louie went right in [to the statue-counting Roadblock task], Louie was in there a minute behind Daniel. Because that was right next to it, we didn't even have to go far, [the Speed Bump] right outside the doors of the [Roadblock] temple.

So we didn't go far, we popped it in there. Louie got it on four [coins] and I think I got it on eight or nine coins. The toughest thing was that our fingers were numb [from the cold weather]. It was easy.

Reality TV World: what was it that made you guys decide to do the "Pork Chops" Detour instead of the "Pork Dumplings," did you just want to keep [Dan and Jordan] right next to you?

Michael Naylor: On one of the past episodes they'd had that task where you had to order the Chinese food and they had to do it in their language, so I kept thinking it was going to be like that. When I ever saw it was just a matter of picking up the things and delivering them -- I didn't find that out until just now, because nobody had obviously done that one -- I wanted to shoot myself.

Louis Stravato: Yeah, but you don't know what the Detours are going to be. Just like if we knew that all [that earlier Detour task] was was bouncing a flag on your head instead of carrying huge incense up steps, we totally would have did that, but you don't know. You roll the dice and that's what you do.

Reality TV World: About how long were you actually there with the stamps trying to do the "Pork Chops" task, any idea?

Michael Naylor: Maybe a half hour, 45 minutes. Again, when you're doing it it seems like forever but it wasn't that long.

Reality TV World: Michael, we didn't actually see you have any problems with the wind at the stadium during the second Roadblock task on last week's episode, was that the case or did they just not show it?

Michael Naylor: No, no, we had no wind on our side. What happened was they picked the side with the sun, where they had the warmth. We were cold on the other side [but[ they were the first ones so we went over there. We never had any wind so my puzzle never blew. And Louie was screaming at me at one point, "Hey, be careful, be careful!" So I was getting a little nervous, but mine never blew at all.

Reality TV World: Phil really seemed to get you guys with his "out in the cold" trick at the non-elimination Pit Stop, was that actually the case?

Michael Naylor: Oh yeah, he got us. Louie was praying on the train ride in, maybe it's not an elimination. I was 100% it was an elimination, we're done, "We're done Louie, that's it." Because you've been racing for so long at this point you can't see that there's even going to be another leg, so when he ever said that he totally got us.

Louis Stravato: We were humbled at that point. We had no regrets and even [after being eliminated] on last night's show, we had no regrets. I mean we traveled all the way around the world. We got to the Top 4. I mean we did what other teams couldn't do. And I did it with my buddy. I can't say anything more.

Reality TV World: Your criticism of Carol and Brandy was a pretty big part of your storyline on the season and seemed to play a role in fueling Caite's own dislike of them. Can you explain what that was all about -- did you really feel they were negative people? After they got eliminated you seemed to suggest you might not have really thought they were negative but you were trying to make them a target for the U-Turns.

Michael Naylor: Well I always felt that they were a strong team. When Brandy said that we were good friends and thought we were friends, I never -- I got really close with ["Father/Daughter" Steve Smith and Allie Smith], ["Brothers/Cowboys" Jet McCoy and Cord McCoy], Daniel and Jordan, and ["Moms/Attorneys" Monique Pryor and Shawne Morgan], and [Brent Horne] and Caite to some degree, so those are our friends.

I never really had these great conversations, we never really bonded [with Carol and Brandy]. They were nice people, I had no problem with them, but there was no big friendship built up there. So it was kind of baffling when they were "shocked."

When they came up to us at one point on the chain [counting Roadblock task] and [said], "Can you believe it?" I was like it's a game for a million dollars, what don't you believe about it?

To fuel that thing, I don't really think we fueled it that much. We wanted them eliminated so we did kind of pump it up a little bit towards the U-Turn. I mean they really were well-traveled and if they got back to the [Race's] end-city I think they would have been a good factor in the end-city.

With them, it was nothing, nothing personal. And being a little bit negative that they were, they were no more negative than anyone I deal with on a daily basis, they weren't super-negative. They were mean towards Caite, but that was their own personal choice.

Louis Stravato: You know going back a little bit, going back to ["Married Couple" Joe Wang and Heidi Wang] and then Carol and Brandy, my whole thing was at what point is this not a game for a million dollars?

You know you've got to play the game. Like Mike says, I came with a friend and I'm leaving with my friend. I didn't come there to make friends but we did happen to make friends. But I mean it's a game for a million dollars! You've got to play the game, strategy has got to be involved.

Michael Naylor: I have to say that Jet and Cord were probably closer to us than almost any other team...

Louis Stravato: Yep, I agree.

Michael Naylor: We had gotten friendly with them [and] Jet said to me at one point, "If I get to the U-Turn before you I'm going to U-Turn you." So I had no problem with that. It's a race for a million dollars and he's man enough to say if I get there before you I'm going to U-turn you, and that's a compliment to me! We're taking it as a compliment and some people are taking it as a negative.

Caite had her own reasons for doing it and that's between her, but we definitely wanted her to do it so I'm not going to deny it.

Reality TV World: so you guys didn't really believe "everybody" wanted them out of the game when you were making comments like that, right?

Michael Naylor: No, yeah, Jet and Cord wanted them out of the game. They were rude to Jet and Cord early on.

Reality TV World: Well when I talked to Steve and Allie they flat-out said that wasn't the case, that's why I'm asking.

Michael Naylor: Oh, they weren't rude to Steve and Allie. They were rude to Jet and Cord and I don't know who else they were rude to. To me they weren't rude, I never thought they were rude.

Reality TV World: When I talked to Carol and Brandy, Brandy said she thought you guys had played a "smart" game but she was a bit disappointed because you guys seemed kind of "dirty" and made things "personal."

Michael Naylor: Yeah, but I don't see how anything can be personal. It's a tool in the game and people get upset because they get taken out of the game. It's a tool in the game. You've got to be prepared that someone's going to U-Turn you at one point and do something.

Reality TV World: When I talked to them they had also denied saying any significant "mean things" to Caite and Brandy said that given the way Caite always seemed to call them "The Lesbians" and the derisive way she seemed to say it, she believes Caite is homophobic or has some problem with lesbians.

Michael Naylor: Yeah. If you don't get to know the teams and you don't get to know their names, it's real hard when you're racing and you don't get to talk to them. Louie was having a tough time with some of the names halfway through. It was probably until France when we were getting the names right, because you don't spend a lot of time with them, you know what I mean? If you're racing you're not with them, you're not spending a ton of time with them.

Louis Stravato: It was just easier to identify them as "The Lesbians."

Michael Naylor: Right.

Louis Stravato: It's not politically correct, we understand that...

Michael Naylor: ...but that's how Brent and Caite did it. And that's their only reasoning for doing it, I mean from when I talked to her it wasn't a homophobic thing at all.

Louis Stravato: I don't think she's a homophobe at all, I don't think she's homophobic at all.

Michael Naylor: Some people just can't take that they weren't liked, they have to take it to a reason. There was no reason, they just didn't like you and that was it.

They did make comments. I mean they -- you can make it, you might not say it -- you know it's funny because Brandy told me later on and in the end Brandy actually apologized to Caite at one point. So when she said that she's incorrect. But it's her memory against mine, so what are you going to do?

Reality TV World: You guys really seemed to start getting confident during those European legs when you finished in first place three times in a row.

Michael Naylor: Oh yeah...

Reality TV World: In hindsight, do you think that maybe you weren't doing that much better than the other teams and [you kept your lead because] it was just kind of a situation like what you went through on last night's leg where nobody had a chance to bunch back [together] with a plane or closed location or such?

Michael Naylor: We really felt that no team was better than the other. I never thought that we were better than any of the other teams, at all. In this race it comes down to how well you run on that leg of the race. I never felt we were better than anyone. I felt the Final 4 were all evenly paired up. Everyone had their strengths, everyone had their weaknesses. So I never felt in this race that we were better than any team.

From start-city to end-city, I knew that any team could win it. I still feel it to this day. I mean if you get a break -- Monique and Shawne to me, were super-strong. Steve and Allie were super-strong.

Louis Stravato: Yep.

Michael Naylor: So it's like when you get those teams and they're out -- look at ["Married High School Sweethearts" Adrian Davis and Dana Davis]. I mean the first leg, who would have assumed he'd be out [first]? When we were at the starting line I was like, "This guy is going to be great during challenges!"

You really don't know. I never, ever underestimated one person on that race at all.

Reality TV World: Last week's episode had shown Jordan saying he felt using the U-Turn on Carol and Brandy instead of Jet and Cord was kind of a dumb move...

Louis Stravato: You can call it whatever you want. We didn't call it a dumb move, we called it a strategic move. We called it getting rid of negative energy.

Reality TV World: Well, what I was going to ask was did you sincerely believe Carol and Brandy were a stronger team than Jet and Cord?

Louis Stravato: No. No, I'm not saying that.

Michael Naylor: My personal opinion on that is I differ. I thought in the end-city -- now Carol build malls and does all these things, is very super world traveled, Brandy was very well traveled. Were they going to be a big threat here -- and I said this originally, I said this to everybody -- in the end-city they will be a threat.

Whatever city we go to they're going to know it and they're going to be able to travel. They knew somebody in every city that we went. They knew who spoke French, who spoke Spanish. So in my personal opinion I definitely thought that they were more of a threat, to a degree, than Jet and Cord.

Louis Stravato: They even knew different dialects of Spanish for Latin and South America.

Reality TV World: How were you cast, [and given the state's small size,] were you surprised to find out there was also another Rhode Island team?

Michael Naylor: We were shocked to find out there was another Rhode Island team. We kept saying, "Long Island, you can't mean Rhode Island." It was crazy.

Louis Stravato: I applied for The Amazing Race and I chose Mike to do it with me.
Re: TAR 16: Louie Stravato and Michael Naylor--Detectives
« Reply #38 on: May 09, 2010, 09:51:43 AM »


'Amazing Race' Cop Cleared in Drug Investigation
Originally posted May 7th 2010 12:29 PM PDT by TMZ Staff

The cop who was just eliminated from the current season of "Amazing Race" has finally caught a break -- he's been cleared of any wrongdoing in a massive drug investigation.

According to the Rhode Island Attorney General's Office, Detective Louis Stravato is officially back on the streets after investigators declared that he and another detective had nothing to do with a large-scale cocaine distribution ring.

The two men had been assigned to "desk duty" during the course of the operation.

Louis and his "Amazing Race" partner came in 4th place on the reality show competition.



http://www.tmz.com/2010/05/07/amazing-race-cop-louis-stravato-detective-cbs-drugs-cocaine-rhode-island/
Re: TAR 16: Louie Stravato and Michael Naylor--Detectives
« Reply #39 on: May 13, 2010, 06:50:29 AM »
FoxProvidence, the RI boys!


Re: TAR 16: Louie Stravato and Michael Naylor--Detectives
« Reply #40 on: Today at 05:45:54 AM »
