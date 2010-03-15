I think this is the first time EVER to see such a recover like this. I haven't read spoilers and have seen Michel and Louie as a strong team. However, they started third-to-last, second-to-last and second-to-last, and noone not reading spoilers wouldn't have bet for them to last any longer. However, they have recovered, and are now the strongest team in the race after getting more wins than the same cowboys!
I'm really hoping they do not make the season a bit foreseeable, and we can have different teams winning legs. IMO, I hope they win.