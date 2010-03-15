I think this is the first time EVER to see such a recover like this. I haven't read spoilers and have seen Michel and Louie as a strong team. However, they started third-to-last, second-to-last and second-to-last, and noone not reading spoilers wouldn't have bet for them to last any longer. However, they have recovered, and are now the strongest team in the race after getting more wins than the same cowboys!



I'm really hoping they do not make the season a bit foreseeable, and we can have different teams winning legs. IMO, I hope they win.



They are strong, but not necessarily the strongest, IMO. According to mswood and the departure times for Leg 6, Louie & Michael were one of the slowest teams in Leg 5. I think much of the reason they have come in first so much is because they had a good head start and are good at maintaining their current position. I don't think they are that great at catching up from the back, though. It seems that it was mainly the flight choice on Leg 4 that brought them to the front.They are consistent, but not the strongest team in the race. Honestly I'm not sure that any of the teams remaining hold that title. Thankfully, we have a good balance of teams that are all about equal in relative racing strength this season (except for maybe Jody & Shannon, Jeff & Jordan, and Brent & Caite if they don't get their act together soon).