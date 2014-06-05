« previous next »
Re: Lee Sanders ...
August 27, 2014, 10:54:24 PM
Lee has posted an AWESOME list of ALL of TAR 24's instruments!!


The Amazing Race 24: Instrument List
June 05, 2014   



Quote
Now that the finale of The Amazing Race: All Stars has aired, I can post the
instrument list.

Here's they are, grouped by instrumental family. These
are in addition to the usual complement of orchestral instruments that make up
my core composing template.

Percussion Instruments

Chinese Battle
Drums, Gamelan ensemble, Angklung ensemble, Tuned Gongs, Dhol, Tablas, Daf,
Dayereh, Dholak, Finger Cymbals, Frame Drums, various ethnic hand
percussion

Stringed Instruments

Guzheng, Pipa, Yangquin, Zhonghu,
Erhu, Guitar (nylon), Guitar (steel string), Baritone Guitar, Zither, Ban hu,
Sitar, Santoor, Tambura, Sarod, Esraj, Dilruba, Veena, Indian string ensemble.
Sarangi, Mandolin, Upright Bass

Wind Instruments

Dizi, Xiao, Bawu,
Suona, Bansuri, Duduk, Harmonica, Native American flutes

Keyboard
Instruments

Keyed Dulcimer, Accordion, Concertina, Harpsichord


http://www.sandersmusic.net/blog/2014/6/4/the-amazing-race-24-instrument-list
Re: Lee Sanders ...
Yesterday at 06:25:29 PM
 :conf:  LEE HAS A NEW ALBUM OUT!! :conf:

Here are some of the ways you can find Lee Sanders NEW album "Departures"! 



Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/63gPsvolkMtABjPQp4tqP0

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/departures/1565034088?uo=4

Amazon Music: https://www.amazon.com/Departures-Lee-Sanders/dp/B093N3DRFQ

YouTube Music: https://music.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_mpPqzq-u7arITDDnVl0N0jM1lOecsXV04

Plus on Tidal and other sites!



