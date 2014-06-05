Lee has posted an AWESOME list of ALL of TAR 24's instruments!!
The Amazing Race 24: Instrument List
June 05, 2014
instrument list.
Here's they are, grouped by instrumental family. These
are in addition to the usual complement of orchestral instruments that make up
my core composing template.
Percussion Instruments
Chinese Battle
Drums, Gamelan ensemble, Angklung ensemble, Tuned Gongs, Dhol, Tablas, Daf,
Dayereh, Dholak, Finger Cymbals, Frame Drums, various ethnic hand
percussion
Stringed Instruments
Guzheng, Pipa, Yangquin, Zhonghu,
Erhu, Guitar (nylon), Guitar (steel string), Baritone Guitar, Zither, Ban hu,
Sitar, Santoor, Tambura, Sarod, Esraj, Dilruba, Veena, Indian string ensemble.
Sarangi, Mandolin, Upright Bass
Wind Instruments
Dizi, Xiao, Bawu,
Suona, Bansuri, Duduk, Harmonica, Native American flutes
Keyboard
Instruments
Keyed Dulcimer, Accordion, Concertina, Harpsichord