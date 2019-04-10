« previous next »
Saddest eliminations

GabyM

Re: Saddest eliminations
April 10, 2019, 08:01:50 PM
I'm adding Kelly & Christy from TAR10, because you could tell that they were really heartbroken over not being able to complete the flaming arrows roadblock in Mongolia.
Lemontail

Re: Saddest eliminations
April 10, 2019, 10:05:50 PM
Um, that wasnt Kelly & Christy in TAR 10, it was Kellie & Jamie. Kelly & Christy were in TAR 13.
Gra1162

Re: Saddest eliminations
April 10, 2019, 10:56:21 PM
Um, that wasnt Kelly & Christy in TAR 10, it was Kellie & Jamie. Kelly & Christy were in TAR 12.
Kelly & Christy are on TAR 13
Jay33

Re: Saddest eliminations
April 10, 2019, 11:41:11 PM
Oswald & Danny on both seasons.
Hubickichibi

Re: Saddest eliminations
June 08, 2019, 08:54:10 PM
Ethan & Jenna is one of the saddest, especially for me
NELs

Re: Saddest eliminations
June 08, 2019, 09:53:08 PM
Hubickichibi

Re: Saddest eliminations
June 16, 2019, 06:56:47 AM
Aunty Orlin broke down and crying maybe the only one in TAR history? i cant remember any racers in the past crying like that
Wadsy

Re: Saddest eliminations
Today at 03:34:31 PM
TAR 1: Nancy & Emily
TAR 2: Oswald & Danny
TAR 3: Derek & Drew
TAR 5: Charla & Mirna and Linda & Karen
TAR 6: Gus & Hera and Lori & Bolo
TAR 7: Meredith & Gretchen
TAR 8: Gaghan Family
TAR 11: Uchenna & Joyce
TAR 15: Maria & Tiffany
TAR 17: Gary & Mallory
