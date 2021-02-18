« previous next »
February 18, 2021, 02:42:55 PM
So i only watched from 21 onward....

dont @ me but my fav season is either 30 or 25
February 22, 2021, 03:57:59 AM
I am not nearly as much of a fan of the newer seasons as I am of the older ones but I would say 21, 29 and 30 would probably be the best of them I reckon. I used to love 22 but the second half is pretty underwhelming.
February 23, 2021, 12:30:29 AM
I have just recently watched Amazing Race Australia 2 and that is hands down the best season IMO.  The teams carry the season and are so much fun from Lucy and Emelia, Team Hunners/Botox, Paul and Steve, The hairdressers, Jo and Michelle, plus the winners and more. All of the teams are memorable and awesome! There are many memorable moments like a team getting full on arrested!!! There were fun tasks and a great route. Bad final leg but the others make up. I dont think I have ever enjoyed a season more then that.
Today at 09:46:09 AM
TAR 21 and TAR 3 are the two best seasons of the show.

TAR 3 has a cast that is very likable except for Aaron and Arianne. The route is nearly perfect with visits to Mexico, Switzerland, and Vietnam. The only knock against the route is the single Moroccan leg where Andre and Damon get detained but otherwise it is a strong route. The elimination order could've been slightly better, but it's not enough to make me hate the season.

TAR 21 is similar to the season above except that it also has nice winners, whether they were deserving of it or not. Many of the teams this season are really likable except for Natalie and Nadiya, whom I found to be too "loud" for me. The route was really nice with the first being heavily focused on Bangladesh, China, and Indonesia. And the second half being focused on Russia, Spain, and France. The season has a lot of dark humor too and it also has the distinction of being one of the last "normal" seasons of the show before they started with the gimmicks after All-Stars. A+ season
