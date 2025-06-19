Saman Dance

Javanese/Sundanese language Learning

Badminton match

Flood water rescue

Would love to see TAR US in my childhood home Jakarta and visit Obama's childhood school and also these potential tasksWould also love to see TAR US in my current home Melbourne, especially a visit to Australia has been long overdue. Would definitely love to see them on the trams!Another great place for TAR to visit is Chongqing, there should be a RB where one team member would have to navigate Chongqing's confusing city maze as Chongqing is a 4D city.