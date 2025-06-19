Would love to see TAR US in my childhood home Jakarta and visit Obama's childhood school and also these potential tasks
- Saman Dance
- Javanese/Sundanese language Learning
- Badminton match
- Flood water rescue
Would also love to see TAR US in my current home Melbourne, especially a visit to Australia has been long overdue. Would definitely love to see them on the trams!
Another great place for TAR to visit is Chongqing, there should be a RB where one team member would have to navigate Chongqing's confusing city maze as Chongqing is a 4D city.