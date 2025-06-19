« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 193 194 [195]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**  (Read 1998128 times)

0 Members and 27 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline ye2000

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 33
Re: TAR Wishlist - locations, routes, twists, teams, tasks & dreams!**NO SPOILERS**
« Reply #4850 on: June 19, 2025, 05:49:04 PM »
Would love to see TAR US in my childhood home Jakarta and visit Obama's childhood school and also these potential tasks
  • Saman Dance
  • Javanese/Sundanese language Learning
  • Badminton match
  • Flood water rescue

Would also love to see TAR US in my current home Melbourne, especially a visit to Australia has been long overdue. Would definitely love to see them on the trams!

Another great place for TAR to visit is Chongqing, there should be a RB where one team member would have to navigate Chongqing's confusing city maze as Chongqing is a 4D city.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 193 194 [195]   Go Up
« previous next »
 