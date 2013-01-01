Been awhile since I made one of these wishlist seasons. Feel free to rate and share thoughts.
Leg 1: Los Angeles, USA (Better to get it out at start and not end), --> Sapporo, Japan
Leg 2: --> Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia
Leg 3: --> New Delhi, India (Non Elimination)
Leg 4: Repeat
Leg 5: --> Alexandria, Egypt
Leg 6: --> Hamburg, Germany (Non Elimination)
Leg 7: --> Hanover, Germany (Via Train)
Leg 8: --> Milan, Italy
Leg 9: --> Tunis, Tunisia (Non Elimination)
Leg 10: Repeat
Leg 11: --> Porto, Portugal
Leg 12: --> Baltimore, Maryland
Fyi repeat just means that the leg is in the same leg as the previous one.