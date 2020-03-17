« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.  (Read 1246 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline DavidJunior

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 388
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #25 on: March 17, 2020, 11:31:54 PM »
Update from SF Bay Area:

We are wrapping up our first day of a region-wide "Shelter In Place."

We are called not to leave our houses for any non-essential reasons.  Food/groceries, medical aid, laundry, and other errands that are essential are still allowed.  Only occupations that are considered essential (food service, medical, laundromats, various support professions) are permitted to work as normal; all others need to work from home/take time off.

My county, along with 5 others around the bay will be like this for the next 3 weeks.

There's some eerie shots of what the area looks like right now somewhere online.  It looks like a ghost town!

Hopefully this helps slow the spread of the virus, and keeps it manageable here.
Logged

Online Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2327
  • Grêmio FBPA
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #26 on: March 18, 2020, 12:04:47 AM »
No confirmed cases in my city yet. However, all classes and everything else have been cancelled already.
Commerce is still working...

Our pharmacy was in a CRAZY rush today. Hand Sanitizers being bought like crazy.
My dad sells them at the lowest price possible and only allows people to buy 2 each, so there's nothing missing to anyone.
I don't say that a lot but i'm proud of his actions in this moment. Yes, he's a pharmaceutical expert who obviously wants profit (as everyone else) but he's always putting everyones health in first place and really hoping this coronavirus madness ends.

We're doing everything we can to help people and stop this crisis.
We are a handling pharmacy that sells natural products only, so we do everything by hand (of course, always wearing gloves, caps and masks) and with affection.

Are we risking our lives? Yes. But our pharmacy is 100% clean and being sterilized from 15 to 15 minutes.
I just hope we can help everyone get through it! I'm proud of my work journey today.
Logged
Freedom is a lonely road.

Offline Hubickichibi

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 484
  • Lets make a baby
Re: Coronovirus: Cope, Bitch, Moan & Be Grateful!
« Reply #27 on: March 18, 2020, 03:40:18 AM »
Quote from: Gra1162 on March 15, 2020, 10:56:01 PM
ok i'm actually pretty pissed about this, so i don't get the discrimnation against asians because of WE HAD the corona first, literally when i was in thailand all the forigners tried to walk away from me and my family, not all asians have corona, and some people even said that we deserved to have corona because we eat bats and stuff, so first off not all chinese eat bats and second of all not all asians are chinese. and now italy and most of europe have more corona than most of asian (hk, macau ect) but they still discrimnate against asians, and they just make up exuses like "oh its because the chinese brought it to us" :res: and i'm so sick and tried of hearing it, its because you don't wear masks and protect yourselves and now your blaming us asians, you think wearing mask will provoke fear so you don't allow them to wear mask !!!!!STOP BLAMING ASIANS!!!!!!!

!!!!STOP DISCRIMINATEING AGAINST US!!!!

There is some scary rumours around this one
i wont talk about it if iam not allowed to, but i'll give u a wikipedia link if yall want to
u can read it and maybe if u r an open minded person, this whole thing make sense
i'll give the wikipedia link if moderator allow it
Logged
Swarm stupidity

Offline Lemontail

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 874
Re: Coronovirus: Cope, Bitch, Moan & Be Grateful!
« Reply #28 on: March 18, 2020, 05:16:22 AM »
Quote from: Hubickichibi on March 18, 2020, 03:40:18 AM
Quote from: Gra1162 on March 15, 2020, 10:56:01 PM
ok i'm actually pretty pissed about this, so i don't get the discrimnation against asians because of WE HAD the corona first, literally when i was in thailand all the forigners tried to walk away from me and my family, not all asians have corona, and some people even said that we deserved to have corona because we eat bats and stuff, so first off not all chinese eat bats and second of all not all asians are chinese. and now italy and most of europe have more corona than most of asian (hk, macau ect) but they still discrimnate against asians, and they just make up exuses like "oh its because the chinese brought it to us" :res: and i'm so sick and tried of hearing it, its because you don't wear masks and protect yourselves and now your blaming us asians, you think wearing mask will provoke fear so you don't allow them to wear mask !!!!!STOP BLAMING ASIANS!!!!!!!

!!!!STOP DISCRIMINATEING AGAINST US!!!!

There is some scary rumours around this one
i wont talk about it if iam not allowed to, but i'll give u a wikipedia link if yall want to
u can read it and maybe if u r an open minded person, this whole thing make sense
i'll give the wikipedia link if moderator allow it

Yep, racism and conspiracy theories surrounding this virus.
Logged
"I will not not be rich" - Renata Klein on Big Little Lies

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51106
  • TAR Detective
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #29 on: March 18, 2020, 06:30:44 AM »
Quote from: Declive on March 18, 2020, 12:04:47 AM
No confirmed cases in my city yet. However, all classes and everything else have been cancelled already.
Commerce is still working...

Our pharmacy was in a CRAZY rush today. Hand Sanitizers being bought like crazy.
My dad sells them at the lowest price possible and only allows people to buy 2 each, so there's nothing missing to anyone.
I don't say that a lot but i'm proud of his actions in this moment. Yes, he's a pharmaceutical expert who obviously wants profit (as everyone else) but he's always putting everyones health in first place and really hoping this coronavirus madness ends.

We're doing everything we can to help people and stop this crisis.
We are a handling pharmacy that sells natural products only, so we do everything by hand (of course, always wearing gloves, caps and masks) and with affection.

Are we risking our lives? Yes. But our pharmacy is 100% clean and being sterilized from 15 to 15 minutes.
I just hope we can help everyone get through it! I'm proud of my work journey today.

Proud of you too Declive!!
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51106
  • TAR Detective
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #30 on: March 18, 2020, 06:33:59 AM »
There will be NO RACISM or DISCRIMINATION towards ANYONE at RFF...so let's move on.

Thanks!
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline HavaDrPepper

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 102
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #31 on: March 18, 2020, 11:14:05 AM »
Quote from: theschnauzers on March 17, 2020, 03:37:09 PM

What am I saying in your case? Prepare now and make sure you have all the groceries you need for several weeks. As to your medical appointment, contact that doctor and get their guidance first. See what they advise. As to your CPA, contact them and ask. Many professionals are working remotely so they will be able to tell you the best way right now to proceed. Just dont assume things, ask!

In many ways Im in the same boat. And I will be reaching out as well.

I have not assumed that I am safe.  My cousin wanted to go furniture shopping on Monday.  I told her she is crazy and wouldn't go.  She is older than I am!  My only medical appointments at this time are my local chiropracter. I have to go to that, I can't function if I don't. My appointment in the Columbus area has never been made.  Like I said, it is not a life threatening issue and I can totally get by without going for several more months.  I've been living with this issue for over a year, another couple of months won't matter.

I also have a good friend that is a local MD.  He has been very good about giving out information about what is going on locally when asked.  My town is doing everything that the governor of Ohio is asking.  And, many individuals are offering help to others. Our local groceries are offering times for older individuals to go first thing in the morning after the sanitizing has been done and shelves have been stocked.  I'm mostly good on food, just milk, eggs and Dr Pepper will be what is needed later this week.

As for the taxes... I used to work for the CPA I go to. I used to do taxes. I understand tax season quite well. I had to leave that job because of the stress it caused me.  I honestly don't care this year because these are very extreme circumstances.  If it wasn't for that one darn investment I inherited, I could do them myself. I'm still waiting on the tax for for that darn investment as well. Can't do taxes without it. Thankfully, this will be the last tax return with it since I got rid of it last year.

I was very concerned about this virus when I first heard about it before it ever hit the shores of the USA. And, in many ways, I was already doing everything our government has asked of us before they did.
Logged

Offline BritishTARFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1193
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #32 on: March 18, 2020, 03:06:24 PM »
Schools in the UK have been closed and national A Levels (Finals) have been cancelled.
Logged

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3736
  • An original TARfly
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #33 on: March 18, 2020, 04:03:23 PM »
There really isnt a place on RFF for this video but it is coronavirus related.

This aired Tuesday night in Germany where a season of Big Brother Germany has been underway since early February. For the second time ever in any Big Brother franchise had to be told of a current development in the outside world. (Big Brother US in September of 2001, following the 9/11 attacks was the other.)

https://youtu.be/eMRvOiYoR6A
« Last Edit: March 18, 2020, 04:07:03 PM by theschnauzers »
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline ghostbusted

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 41
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #34 on: March 18, 2020, 05:52:37 PM »
It is probably more appropriate here but, interestingly enough, this board has a Big Brother Worldwide forum. Maybe you should cross post it there, too. BTW, depending on whether you consider the CBS online Big Brother OTT as real Big Brother, there was another instance. The houseguests were told about President Trump's election.
Logged

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3736
  • An original TARfly
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #35 on: March 18, 2020, 06:54:47 PM »
Quote from: ghostbusted on March 18, 2020, 05:52:37 PM
It is probably more appropriate here but, interestingly enough, this board has a Big Brother Worldwide forum. Maybe you should cross post it there, too. BTW, depending on whether you consider the CBS online Big Brother OTT as real Big Brother, there was another instance. The houseguests were told about President Trump's election.

I looked at all the threads in that forum, and theres never been a thread on that version in its 14 seasons, all in German. I believe all the Worldwide BBs in that forum were produced in the English language. We also didnt really have a thread for this sort of coronavirus related media, although theres so much, besides TAR that has been suspended, delayed, or outright cancelled in the past three or four weeks, its breathtaking.
« Last Edit: March 18, 2020, 07:14:45 PM by theschnauzers »
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Online Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2327
  • Grêmio FBPA
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #36 on: March 18, 2020, 07:03:59 PM »
Yesterday there was the same thing in the brazilian version of the BB.
Logged
Freedom is a lonely road.

Online Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2327
  • Grêmio FBPA
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #37 on: March 18, 2020, 07:28:49 PM »
Once again we had a crazy day at the pharmacy. In our southern region, only a few cases.

But i think next week will be the maximum point for us. We'll be going through what europeans are going through now.
Logged
Freedom is a lonely road.

Online Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2327
  • Grêmio FBPA
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 09:19:55 PM »
I have to admit that this quarantine thing really got into my head today.
Luckily i have TAR DBL V to look forward to.
And thank god i have the pharmacy because in weekdays i was really compenetrated, but in this weekend i'm really losing it.

Not worried about health issues, but because we really have nothing to do and just staying locked up is...weird.
Logged
Freedom is a lonely road.
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 