I'm in Yarmouth on the southwest tip of Nova Scotia, Canada. It's just beginning here. 3 presumed cases were announced in my province yesterday, and the premier (the equivalent of a state governor) was quick to roll out of a whole set of new measures.



I work in retail with stock overnight, which means I'm on the front lines of the consumer madness this has brought on stores. Everyday the shelves are getting more empty. I haven't been in during the day recently, but I've heard customers are shopping with gloves on and some with masks.



I've always been a periodic hand washer, but even moreso now. Trying not to hoard too much, but have done so in moderation. All I can really recommend is that, and stay away from crowds. The "social isolation" may not be all a bad thing for now.



Schools around here are now closing. Events, bars, restaurants, casinos, etc. It seems like pretty much everything around is closing except stores, so I don't even know if I'm going to get two weeks off from work out of this.



But to be honest I'm almost hoping I do. I have a novel writing project of almost 4 years that's so close to the finish line, and that time would provide just the kick in the butt I need to cross it (There's been a meme going around among creative types on Twitter about how Shakespeare and others from many centuries ago created some of their best work while they were in quarantine for the plague)