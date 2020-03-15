This is amazing, Peach! I hope you'll stay safe at home.
Also, about the hand sanitizers, that's amazing what you are doing! Great community work to keep the elderly safe!
PS: i don't know how things work at the US, but here in Brazil, if the prices go radically up (it's happening with medical products) you can report to the party responsible for consumer rights!
My base is Pelotas, Brazil. We live close to the border with Uruguay.
Last few days it's been really hot in here, but our winter is coming (and it's brutal).
I work at my dad's pharmacy, and even though we don't sell artificial products (we are a handling pharmacy) we'll have to keep opening for the sake of the population (half a million people).
I'm actually scared for me, my dad and my brother.
I used to be a fat guy who was sick like ALL THE TIME in the past.
Started a keto/carnivore diet 10 months ago and now my immunity is really high and i'm healthy now to a level i don't think i would need to be worried. The problem is, though, that i could still carry the virus into my family.
My city has like 10 suspect cases and none confirmed thus far. But everything (classes and such) are being cancelled for now. I'm even considering not playing soccer or tennis this week. (i'm always playing both)
I hope everyone can be safe and AT HOME! Take caution measures and try to stay home, guys! We need to prevent from it.
Wishing everyone at this forum a safe journey through all of this!