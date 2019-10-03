Tough As Nails - Get Your First Look At Tough As Nails



From Executive Producer Phil Keoghan comes an all-new competition series unlike any other, putting hard-working Americans front and center as they're tested for their strength, endurance, life skills, and, most importantly, mental toughness in challenges that take place at real-world job sites. Don't miss the series premiere of Tough As Nails on Wednesday, July 8 at 9/8c on CBS and CBS All Access.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Nr9m-NmPSow" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Nr9m-NmPSow</a>