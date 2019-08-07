Article from Kitchener-Waterloo paper:"The latest leg of the Amazing Race Canada crosses through Waterloo Region next week.Minto Schneider, Chief Executive Officer, Waterloo Regional Tourism says the got the call back in late January of this year."Waterloo Region is primed for production crews who are looking to film in interesting areas outside of Toronto. We were excited about the opportunity to work with the Amazing Race Canada team to showcase what Waterloo has to offer and to market Waterloo as a great destination to explore," Schneider says in a release.According to Justin McFadden, Economic Development Director, City of Waterloo over 50 local residents were hired for the production."It's interesting because, what you might see on the show next week are not necessarily what people would consider the top tourism destinations for Waterloo Region. So one of the things that I think is exciting about having over two million viewers watching next week is that they're probably going to see things that they haven't seen in Waterloo Region before."The Amazing Race Canada airs on Tuesday, August 13 at 9 p.m. on CTV."Kitchener will be hosting viewing parties starting at 8 p.m. at the Country Hills Community Centre as well as Carl Zehr Square at City Hall, where there will be live music and food trucks.Meanwhile, Waterloo has booked the Princess Cinema and will hold their viewing party at 9 p.m."Notes: (from episode 6 "coming up next" preview)- The Oktoberfest looks like the Concordia Club, Halle: Main Hall, 429 Ottawa St South, Kitchener- The Faceoff Cookoff at The Culinary Studio, 740 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener- stuff done at TheMuseum, 10 King St SW, Kitchener, the Ball place?