Re: TAR Canada 7: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
August 07, 2019, 12:36:50 PM
Article from Kitchener-Waterloo paper:

https://www.kitchenertoday.com/local-news/waterloo-region-featured-in-next-episode-of-the-amazing-race-canada-1627242

"The latest leg of the Amazing Race Canada crosses through Waterloo Region next week.

Minto Schneider, Chief Executive Officer, Waterloo Regional Tourism says the got the call back in late January of this year.

"Waterloo Region is primed for production crews who are looking to film in interesting areas outside of Toronto. We were excited about the opportunity to work with the Amazing Race Canada team to showcase what Waterloo has to offer and to market Waterloo as a great destination to explore," Schneider says in a release.

According to Justin McFadden, Economic Development Director, City of Waterloo over 50 local residents were hired for the production.

The episode is set to premiere next week and features some familiar locales around the University of Waterloo campus and Waterloo park.

Eagle-eyed viewers may have also caught a glimpse of the teaser featuring shots of Culinary Studio in Belmont Village and the Museum in Downtown Kitchener.

"It's interesting because, what you might see on the show next week are not necessarily what people would consider the top tourism destinations for Waterloo Region. So one of the things that I think is exciting about having over two million viewers watching next week is that they're probably going to see things that they haven't seen in Waterloo Region before."

The Amazing Race Canada airs on Tuesday, August 13 at 9 p.m. on CTV."

Kitchener will be hosting viewing parties starting at 8 p.m. at the Country Hills Community Centre as well as Carl Zehr Square at City Hall, where there will be live music and food trucks.

Meanwhile, Waterloo has booked the Princess Cinema and will hold their viewing party at 9 p.m."

Notes: (from episode 6 "coming up next" preview)
- The Oktoberfest looks like the Concordia Club, Halle: Main Hall, 429 Ottawa St South, Kitchener
- The Faceoff Cookoff at The Culinary Studio, 740 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener
- stuff done at TheMuseum, 10 King St SW, Kitchener, the Ball place?
Re: TAR Canada 7: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
August 07, 2019, 04:38:32 PM
Late January??

This must have been a replacement leg no? They usually prepare more than 3 months in advance...
Re: TAR Canada 7: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
August 09, 2019, 08:28:55 PM
Episode 8!!!!

The Amazing Race Canada: Season 7, Episode 8
OPEN YOUR BOUCHE
Description: The teams travel to Charlevoix, Que., where some of the racers get tongue-tied under the pressure of the race.

Show: The Amazing Race Canada
Season number: 7
Episode number: 8
Air date: August 20, 2019
Previous episode: Balls, Balls, Balls
Re: TAR Canada 7: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
August 09, 2019, 11:18:45 PM
Huhuhu open your bouche (mouth) real frenglish
Re: TAR Canada 7: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
August 13, 2019, 10:00:33 AM
so CTV is promo-ing Bobblehead Jon again for Kitchener-Waterloo. https://twitter.com/CTV_PR/status/1161283957381652480?s=20

I think they did they same for Saskatoon but did we ever see Bobblehead Jon in Saskatoon? https://twitter.com/CTV_PR/status/1158788126686482432?s=20
Re: TAR Canada 7: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
August 13, 2019, 11:48:06 AM
https://www.theloop.ca/9-secrets-we-learned-from-going-behind-the-scenes-on-amazing-race-canada/

9 secrets we learned from going behind the scenes on Amazing Race Canada

A lot of this is stuff any TAR superfan already knows, but still a very interesting article.
Re: TAR Canada 7: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
August 14, 2019, 10:11:40 AM
A blog post by Irina - it's a promo for skincare but she does explain about why her & Dave are on Amazing Race.

http://www.irinatee.com/2019/08/13/the-worst-thing-happened-to-me-on-amazing-race-canada/?fbclid=IwAR2-dpLSD_Yh9eoptHImLd5TDNsUmx4Q1s8RPS64W6L01xSQDHHrw535MGs
Re: TAR Canada 7: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
August 20, 2019, 07:46:39 AM
Episode 9 title. The second Face Off is not in the semi-final leg this time :o
Re: TAR Canada 7: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
August 20, 2019, 01:54:48 PM
Saw this at my local Walmart - a display for Dempsters with Wrap, Roll, Pizza  :funny:

sorry it's sideways lol
Re: TAR Canada 7: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
August 20, 2019, 01:56:56 PM
Yup, my Wal Mart has the same thing, lol
Re: TAR Canada 7: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
August 22, 2019, 03:28:11 PM
Episode 10
Re: TAR Canada 7: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
September 06, 2019, 10:18:55 AM
A fire is being reported at Southgate Centre in Edmonton - where the racers had to find the Source and get a step counter.

https://twitter.com/GlobalEdmonton/status/1169946402970980353?s=20
Re: TAR Canada 7: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
September 10, 2019, 11:23:16 AM
They did a pre-finale thingie on Facebook Live with the Final 3.
https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceCDA/videos/521650568588412/

It reminds me of how this season lacked those mid-season special with the teams we had during some of the previous seasons, and also those post-finale shows with the teams.
Re: TAR Canada 7: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
September 11, 2019, 05:30:29 AM
Re: TAR Canada 7: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
September 11, 2019, 05:56:41 PM
YAHOOOO!!!

They announced really early this year :D
The last two seasons it took some time (Season 6 was like a month after, and season 7 was like.... 2-3 months?)

I hope we will get international legs next year, but I doubt it...

2 really easy legs to do would be USA (a town close to the boarder like Detroit or Burlington) and Saint Pierre and Miquelon. If they do a Windsor leg, they could make it a KOR and do a Detroit leg. And have a Newfoundland leg, followed by a SPaM leg.
Re: TAR Canada 7: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
September 11, 2019, 08:39:27 PM
The ratings success of this season brought an early renewal.

So they need to cast good personalities to improve ratings. I do not think it was the route that caused the jump.

"With final data of the complete season to be reported in the coming weeks, season-to-date THE AMAZING RACE CANADA drew larger audiences in Season 7 than the previous year among total viewers and in all key demos, seeing a double-digit growth with A18-34 (+38%) and A18-49 (+12%). The series was the most-watched summer program for an incredible seventh year in-a-row among the key A25-54 demographic."

https://www.tv-eh.com/2019/09/11/ctv-renews-most-watched-canadian-series-of-the-year-the-amazing-race-canada/

If only TARUS could do this ...
Re: TAR Canada 7: News/Media/Speculation (possible spoilers)
Today at 09:39:49 PM
TARCAN has won 6 Canadian screen awards including Best Reality Program

https://www.cambridgetimes.ca/whatson-story/9997816--amazing-race-canada-wins-six-canadian-screen-awards/
