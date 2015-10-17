« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TARCHINA 2--SHOW DISCUSSION *spoilers*  (Read 29079 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline dryedmangoez

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2217
    • DryedMangoez.com
Re: TARCHINA 2--SHOW DISCUSSION *spoilers*
« Reply #75 on: October 17, 2015, 02:22:41 PM »
What are the episodes that have been airing every week since the finale?
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51155
  • TAR Detective
Re: TARCHINA 2--SHOW DISCUSSION *spoilers*
« Reply #76 on: July 09, 2016, 08:59:55 AM »
Quote from: Oost on August 09, 2015, 12:31:03 AM
Quote from: GB on August 08, 2015, 11:47:30 PM
Man, what is going on with this race? Are these supposed 'intruders' coming or not?


Here's the Roadblock prompt, can someone write it out in Chinese? Thanks.
谁想穿上红装


:tu OOST!!

 :welcome: to RFF! Sorry for being a year late.  :-[

What does it say please?

Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1282
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: TARCHINA 2--SHOW DISCUSSION *spoilers*
« Reply #77 on: December 25, 2017, 02:35:44 AM »
So, I'm rewatching this one now. I still never figured out why team father/daughter decided to give up on the bed and breakfast task of all things... Nevermind the physically and mentally challenging tasks of the leg, they got eliminated because they didn't want to sleep in a friendly neighbour's house...?

Does anyone know the reason? Any Chinese speakers want to listen to the end of episode 3/start of episode 4 to see?
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Offline Genius

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 394
Re: TARCHINA 2--SHOW DISCUSSION *spoilers*
« Reply #78 on: March 02, 2020, 10:39:49 AM »
I finally finished watching TAR China 2.

Cast-wise: I like that they got some A and B List celebrities. I don't much attention to the Chinese entertainment industry but I definitely recognized quite a number of celebs.

I love Miriam and Real. Which is weird because I have never watched any of her movies nor listened to her songs. But I love the dynamics of the two of them.

My fave scene was the part in Turkey where they had to perform and beg for money. Real, being less famous than his wife, was not recognized by the Chinese tourists in Istanbul. He then asked the tourists to watch his wife, Miriam Yeung, perform on the streets. Now, of course, none of the tourists would actually believe that A List celeb Miriam Yeung would be on the streets begging for money. And a few moments, to their great surprise, she was right in front of them.  :funny:

I am slightly bummed by the silly Intruder twist, but I suppose the celebs were not able to commit all 10 legs, so they came up with this silly format.
Logged

Offline Genius

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 394
Re: TARCHINA 2--SHOW DISCUSSION *spoilers*
« Reply #79 on: March 02, 2020, 11:05:00 AM »
The mother of Marsha and Harry (one of the intruder teams) is an actress in the movie Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon, as well as the upcoming live action version of Mulan in 2020.
Logged

Offline Hubickichibi

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 504
  • Lets make a baby
Re: TARCHINA 2--SHOW DISCUSSION *spoilers*
« Reply #80 on: Today at 04:59:18 PM »
I wanna watch it, if anyone can match tarus budget, it has to be tar china
Logged
Swarm stupidity
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 