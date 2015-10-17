I finally finished watching TAR China 2.Cast-wise: I like that they got some A and B List celebrities. I don't much attention to the Chinese entertainment industry but I definitely recognized quite a number of celebs.I love Miriam and Real. Which is weird because I have never watched any of her movies nor listened to her songs. But I love the dynamics of the two of them.My fave scene was the part in Turkey where they had to perform and beg for money. Real, being less famous than his wife, was not recognized by the Chinese tourists in Istanbul. He then asked the tourists to watch his wife, Miriam Yeung, perform on the streets. Now, of course, none of the tourists would actually believe that A List celeb Miriam Yeung would be on the streets begging for money. And a few moments, to their great surprise, she was right in front of them.I am slightly bummed by the silly Intruder twist, but I suppose the celebs were not able to commit all 10 legs, so they came up with this silly format.