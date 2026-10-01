Getting pelted with tomatoes? Talk about Spain without the S.
I wonder if the producers knew in advance that Puerta del Sol/del Sur could cause confusion, or whether it was a fortuitous coincidence (fortuitous for those of us that like transportation drama
) If you run in to that type of confusion yourself while scouting, you could build the race around giving teams the opportunity to make the same mistake...
"Donkey Ho-tay" could easily have been the episode title, there were several great candidates.
Inopportune use of the Express Pass by Jody & Jenn, but as they identified, it's easier to say that while sitting on the couch.