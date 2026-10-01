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Author Topic: TAR 39 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 10/1/2026  (Read 214 times)

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Offline Alenaveda

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TAR 39 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 10/1/2026
« on: October 01, 2026, 08:21:05 AM »
IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.


SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is DONE airing Central/East Coast time!


And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!


Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 

Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:


If we can find a LIVE streaming video, we can share that. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! :tup:


LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links CAN be available in the main TAR38 thread and will normally be put up about 20 minutes before show time.


And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads from previous seasons in our archives while you wait! **Spoilers**


Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
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Offline Maanca

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Re: TAR 39 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 10/1/2026
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:03:13 AM »
Pretty good leg! I remember the Tomatina Switchback well from Season 10. Mostly because of Rob & Kimberly sniping at each other (and the tomato throwers) the whole time  :funny:

The thing that bugged me about this episode was Jenn pushing Jody - a history teacher - into using the Express Pass at a history challenge without even giving her a chance. Oof. Being well-studied in history myself, I already know most of those names and faces, and would have approached it just like she did 😅
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Offline Parasparopagraho

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Re: TAR 39 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 10/1/2026
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:31:46 PM »
Better safe than sorry even for a racer who teaches (A)dvanced (P)lacement (Euro)pean History (and can name-drop Holy Roman Emperor Charles the Fifth despite the lack of a corresponding impersonator).

Speaking of Boss-Ladies, the inclusion of suffragette-adjacent Spaniards was a nice metaphor for the quintet of F/Fs in the cast: congrats to the Soccer Queens and farewell to the Schultz Sisters.
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Offline Pi

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Re: TAR 39 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 10/1/2026
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:45:56 PM »
Getting pelted with tomatoes? Talk about Spain without the S.

I wonder if the producers knew in advance that Puerta del Sol/del Sur could cause confusion, or whether it was a fortuitous coincidence (fortuitous for those of us that like transportation drama :P) If you run in to that type of confusion yourself while scouting, you could build the race around giving teams the opportunity to make the same mistake...

"Donkey Ho-tay" could easily have been the episode title, there were several great candidates.

Inopportune use of the Express Pass by Jody & Jenn, but as they identified, it's easier to say that while sitting on the couch.
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