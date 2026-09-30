Longer episodes make it so much easier to get introduced to all the teams. Not sure I have any early favorites or least favorites yet- the teams are pretty likeable, and there are no obvious villains; even through the second episode, all the drama seems pretty contrived and minor. That said, I'm sure the claws will come out more as the race develops.
This breaks the record for the northernmost and westernmost starting line. Northernmost isn't as surprising but westernmost is- Seattle and California are further east, and all seven visits to Hawaii were at the end of the race, not the beginning.
(Side note: it has been fourteen years since the last airdate of a TARUS episode visiting Hawaii. Crazy!)
Two injuries, both directly to the face, on leg 1? Jaime can join the Leg 1 Injury Hall of Fame along with S5 Jim and S17 Clair.
Zach & Nate were fun, but alas, we hardly knew ye.