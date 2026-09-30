« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR 39 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 9/30/2026  (Read 251 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline Alenaveda

  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13647
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 13
TAR 39 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 9/30/2026
« on: September 30, 2026, 07:06:39 AM »
:conf: TAR PREMIERE DAY!!! :conf: 


IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.


SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is DONE airing Central/East Coast time!


And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!


Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 

Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:


If we can find a LIVE streaming video, we can share that. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! :tup:


LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links CAN be available in the main TAR38 thread and will normally be put up about 20 minutes before show time.


And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads from previous seasons in our archives while you wait! **Spoilers**


Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4576
Re: TAR 39 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! SEASON PREMIERE 9/30/2026
« Reply #1 on: October 01, 2026, 10:26:13 AM »
Feels weird seeing an episode in Canada without Jon Montgomery in it, lol. It's been a long time since TARUS last visited - Family Edition 21 years ago.

Overall, a decent premiere. I do like the twist of everyone getting an Express Pass, because the one-use-per-challenge catch adds an element of strategy, at least in the early legs.

The cast seems great so far! Particularly loved Jaime getting a bloody nose (twice) and running with it  :funny:
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 720
Re: TAR 39 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 9/30/2026
« Reply #2 on: October 01, 2026, 02:09:03 PM »
JonMonty's sorely missed appearance a la Allan Wu in Singapore during S16 has an upside in that neither Beau Ryan nor Grant Bowler will surface in the endgame.

Anyhow, TARCAN12 did the EP-twist better insofar as having an actual snow-digging task in Whistler versus this poor man's version of the Fast Forward from the very first four seasons.

Speaking of TARCAN, Chief Campbell of the Squamish Nation is a welcome returning guest of honour after over a dozen years ago.
Logged

Offline Pi

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 277
Re: TAR 39 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 1 9/30/2026
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:40:14 PM »
Longer episodes make it so much easier to get introduced to all the teams. Not sure I have any early favorites or least favorites yet- the teams are pretty likeable, and there are no obvious villains; even through the second episode, all the drama seems pretty contrived and minor. That said, I'm sure the claws will come out more as the race develops.

This breaks the record for the northernmost and westernmost starting line. Northernmost isn't as surprising but westernmost is- Seattle and California are further east, and all seven visits to Hawaii were at the end of the race, not the beginning.

(Side note: it has been fourteen years since the last airdate of a TARUS episode visiting Hawaii. Crazy!)

Two injuries, both directly to the face, on leg 1? Jaime can join the Leg 1 Injury Hall of Fame along with S5 Jim and S17 Clair.

Zach & Nate were fun, but alas, we hardly knew ye.
Logged
"[To] try to summarize the legacy of Amazing Race. Excellence, grandeur, a real celebration of the human spirit and this beautiful blue planet that we live on...  I hope we are able to continue to do that for a while longer yet 'cause we've still got a lot of the world to see." - Phil Keoghan
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 