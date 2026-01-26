Survivor - Epic Party (Sneak Peek 1)
24 returning players are abandoned on the islands of Fiji for a monumental 50th season, with the chance to win $1 million. The theme of the season, In the Hands of the Fans, quickly materializes as decisions from the fan vote swiftly and forcefully impact the game. Castaways reflect on how much they have changed since the last time they played the game. Then, an unforeseen injury during the first immunity challenge causes tribemates to rethink their attack strategy in order to support their team member, on the historic three-hour season premiere of SURVIVOR 50, Wednesday, Feb. 25 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Y7iLiEqigxY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Y7iLiEqigxY</a>
Survivor - Epic Party (Sneak Peek 2)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FMcDrIg8U4w" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FMcDrIg8U4w</a>