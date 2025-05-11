« previous next »
S49: Ep 7: "Blood Will Be Drawn" (11/5/2025)
A BOAT ARRIVES DELIVERING A VERY IMPORTANT MESSAGE TO THE OVERJOYED CASTAWAYS, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, NOV. 5



Blood Will Be Drawn  A boat arrives delivering a very important message to the overjoyed castaways. Old alliance members reconvene to talk strategy, as the game has shifted since they last saw each other. Then, the game intensifies when a two-part challenge leads to the seasons first individual immunity win, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Nov. 5 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.
Re: S49: Ep 7: "Blood Will Be Drawn" (11/5/2025)
