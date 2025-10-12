Part 3: Organization

Keeping myself organized has been a major improvement to the process, as compared to when I first got excited about designing legs as a teenager. I had no trouble coming across places and inspirations, but then, when trying to finish out the leg, Id often either a) not be able to come up with other good ideas for tasks and locations, leaving a lot of half-finished legs lying around, or b) fill out the leg with low-quality material just to finish, leaving a lot of half-baked legs lying around!What has helped me is to create a Google Doc called Idea Stage where I keep my miscellaneous ideas and inspirations. Ive separated it out by continent; each country for which I have items is given its own subheading. Items are listed below, which can be further grouped by city/region within the country or by other similarities (Art, Sports/Games, Traditional Foods, or specific cultures/ethnic groups).Items, of course, can relate to multiple countries, so they can be filed in multiple places if needed. I have also created subheadings for cultural regions that span country borders (e.g. Maghreb, Amazonia) when the need arose.Once I have enough material to make a leg, I create the leg and move it to a separate Google Doc called Finished Legs. Then, I can cut the items from the first document.Ive come across an interesting inspiration, filed it away, and then came back to it a year later after finding another good inspiration for that country. In those situations, Ive been glad to have not abandoned the first idea just because it wasnt enough to complete a design on its own.Using multiple Google Docs is the system that has worked for me. Since I tend to bounce around all over the world when thinking about designs, organization is a must! It might be overkill if you dont have trouble finishing a leg after finding a single inspiration, but my mind rarely goes from A to B like that.Speaking of finishing legs, my next post will be about that very subject!In the meantime, share if you have any good organizational tips youve learned from your own projects.