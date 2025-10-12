Part 2: Sources
If you have a seed of an idea for a leg but need more ideas for locations and tasks to round out your leg, youll need some sources of information. Luckily, there are many types of sources you can access, both on the Internet and off.
First, Id like to promote good old-fashioned books
. Libraries are wonderful, often underutilized resources, and I am lucky to have access to more high-quality books than Ill ever read. Signing up for a library card was completely free! Books can be a great introduction to learning about a place and, despite the torrential amount of easily accessible information available on the web, Ive come to prefer them as a starting point. Not all books are the same, however, and the ones I select tend to have detailed information on an areas culture and feature color pictures.
Ive found that the best books for these research purposes are classified in section 910-919 of the Dewey Decimal system (Geography & Travel). Sections 940-998 (History of places) and 390-394 (Customs) tend to be good as well, and 306.4 (Specific aspects of culture) and 305.8 (Ethnic and national groups) can sometimes be fruitful. The arts and cookbook sections can also have books that pertain to a particular country or culture.
Travel guides are a good starting place. Lonely Planet, Fodors, Moon, Bradt, and Rough Guide are names of popular series of travel guides. These books have specific and well-organized information about places to visit, as well as write-ups on the countrys culture. They also have practical information about traveling to the country (phrasebook, visa requirements, vaccines needed, and so on). Travel guides provide a good structure of a place, but information can be outdated- make sure to confirm details, especially if youre reading from a book more than five years old.
Novels that mention a particular place or culture can be a great source. Ive also found interesting books by searching for ethnography or travelogue. Tip: Even if youre an adult, dont overlook the childrens section at the library! Childrens books about countries tend to have a lot of pictures and usually hit on the main points of a countrys culture in an easy-to-read format.
(Note: You can tell Im pretty enthusiastic about books. If you ever want to swap book recommendations, Id be happy to!)Magazines
can also be a good source of information. I read National Geographic and Smithsonian through my library system. Travel & Leisure and National Geographic Travel (if you live in a country where that is still published) are germane as well.The Internet
, of course, provides a major source of information. Theres nothing wrong with starting with Wikipedia; articles titled Culture of
are valuable. Wikipedia can be a good jumping off point if you explore the sources cited. Wikivoyage.org
has well-organized information and is a good source especially when theres no travel guidebook published for an area youre interested in.
Other good websites include:
Travel blogs are wide-ranging and do a good job of interspersing pictures and video with text. YouTube videos can provide a lot of inspiration (I like the Geography Now series for information, especially about less-popular countries). When researching transportation, Rome2Rio.com
helps to figure out how to get from A to B.
Although there are a lot of stock websites to lean on for information, Ive found a lot of things just by searching for the right phrase on a search engine
. Searches can look like *Guanajuato culture* or *Fulani traditions* or *what is unique to Kazakhstan* or *daily life in Borneo*. It tends to be more of an art than a science.
Tip: You can always search for information in a different language, then translate to your native language. There may be more information about a particular country in its official language or lingua franca than in English. For example, the French Wikipedia page for Algeria has about twice as many bytes as the English page. However, I can instantly translate the French page to English with my browser, giving me a lot more information for a little bit more work.Other television shows
can provide inspiration for where to go and what to do. I know that some have drawn inspiration from Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, and others are frequent viewers of the Travel Channel.
Perhaps the most underrated source of inspiration for TAR design can be your own travels
! I know that when I travel, I like to take lots of pictures and always have good memories to think back on. What is different about the places youve traveled to vis-a-vis the place you call home? Plus, your travels isnt limited to just your vacations: Ive noticed interesting things at the local art museum and cultural center. Your friends and family may also have interesting travel or cultural stories that they would like to share.
Thats a lot of sources for inspiration, and its not even an exhaustive list! (Feel free to chime in with additional sources if you know of them.) When going through these sources, what do I do when I begin coming across things that would make for good material? Ill detail how I stay organized in my next post, and then follow with how to tie it all together.