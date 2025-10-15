« previous next »
S49: Ep 4: "Go Kick Rocks, Bro" (10/15/2025)
AN UNEXPECTED SHAKEUP SHIFTS THE CASTAWAYS GAME TRAJECTORIES IN AN ALL-NEW DIRECTION, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, OCT. 15



Go Kick Rocks, Bro  An unexpected shakeup shifts the castaways game trajectories in an all-new direction. Teammates must rely on one another to succeed in a grueling immunity and reward challenge. Then, a wild goose chase unfolds to reinstate one castaways vote after the discovery of a beware advantage, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Oct. 15 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.
Re: S49: Ep 4: "Go Kick Rocks, Bro" (10/15/2025)
