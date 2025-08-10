« previous next »
S49: Ep 3: "Lovable Losers" (10/8/2025)
AN UNPRECEDENTED MEDICAL EMERGENCY LEAVES THE CASTAWAYS SHAKEN, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, OCT. 8



Lovable Losers  An unprecedented medical emergency leaves the castaways shaken. A second beware advantage is found in the game, and its finder must earn their vote back before its too late, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Oct. 8 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.
Re: S49: Ep 3: "Lovable Losers" (10/8/2025)
