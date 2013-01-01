Last night while I went on Discord, I've checked around the TAR Hub server and made a couple comments. Right now, when I checked Discord once again, I saw the TAR Hub completely disappeared like it's forever gone. Didn't the server get deleted entirely??? Or if not, then was I saying or doing something that was against the rules of conduct from the TAR Hub?? I need to know exactly what made that server completely disappear whenever I use Discord cause I have no idea what caused this to even happen.