RACERS TRAVEL TO ILLUSIONIST HARRY HOUDINIS BIRTHPLACE, BUDAPEST, WHERE A PUZZLING FAST FORWARD PUTS ONE TEAM TO THE TEST, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, OCT. 15What Would Houdini Do? Racers travel to illusionist Harry Houdinis birthplace, Budapest, Hungary, where a puzzling Fast Forward puts one team to the test, while a horse drawn carriage has teams racing against the clock, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Oct. 15 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.
