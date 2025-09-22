« on: September 22, 2025, 05:18:28 PM »
THE FIRST TEAM TO ARRIVE AT THE DRIVERS SEAT MUST MAKE AN IMPORTANT DECISION THAT COULD IMPACT THE OUTCOME OF THE ROADBLOCK, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, OCT. 8Cry and Rally Racers travel to Kutná Hora, Czech Republic, where a new alliance takes control of the Drivers Seat when the first team to arrive at the Roadblock must assign how many bottles of beer each team has to fill, and a self-drive causes stress and anxiety for teams, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Oct. 8 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.
