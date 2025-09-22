« previous next »
TAR38: Ep 3: "Cry and Rally" (10/8/2025)
THE FIRST TEAM TO ARRIVE AT THE DRIVERS SEAT MUST MAKE AN IMPORTANT DECISION THAT COULD IMPACT THE OUTCOME OF THE ROADBLOCK, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, OCT. 8



Cry and Rally  Racers travel to Kutná Hora, Czech Republic, where a new alliance takes control of the Drivers Seat when the first team to arrive at the Roadblock must assign how many bottles of beer each team has to fill, and a self-drive causes stress and anxiety for teams, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Oct. 8 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.
Re: TAR38: Ep 3: "Cry and Rally" (10/8/2025)
