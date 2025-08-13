« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TARCAN 11 Episode 6 "I Am a Goat" August 19, 2025  (Read 404 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4506
TARCAN 11 Episode 6 "I Am a Goat" August 19, 2025
« on: August 13, 2025, 06:35:09 AM »
Saved
« Last Edit: August 13, 2025, 06:50:05 AM by Maanca »
Logged

Offline NumfarPTB

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 908
Re: TARCAN 11 Episode 6 "I Am a Goat" August 19, 2025
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:08:31 AM »
Sad to lose the Rebeccas, especially after the previous well run leg. Losing the Face-off mostly doomed them.
Another packed leg, with taxis, a lot of self-drive, and moving a lot around the province, as they were not stuck in one single city.

Editing did try to show that they were almost neck and neck Nipîy & Magoo, but they probably weren't that close.
Wonder having Jesse & Jonathon mention Natalie and Meaghan was somewhat a foreshadow of things to come, but it pretty much convinces me that they F3 again.
Did enjoy how messy was the play ARI.
It is still amazes me how French immersion is not really that widespread with the English speaking parts of Canada.
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2077
Re: TARCAN 11 Episode 6 "I Am a Goat" August 19, 2025
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:44:24 PM »
Last year we got a flashback of Steph & Kristen winning season 4 to foreshadow Taylor & Katie's victory. This episode had Jesse & Jonathan reiterating Natalie & Meghan's dominance but falling short. Food for thought. I thought the leg started strong with the Detour, but it really lost steam in the back half. Not sure why the Pass was in back-to-back legs. I guess it surprised the teams, but there wasn't much chance of the targets changing.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 