Sad to lose the Rebeccas, especially after the previous well run leg. Losing the Face-off mostly doomed them.

Another packed leg, with taxis, a lot of self-drive, and moving a lot around the province, as they were not stuck in one single city.



Editing did try to show that they were almost neck and neck Nipîy & Magoo, but they probably weren't that close.

Wonder having Jesse & Jonathon mention Natalie and Meaghan was somewhat a foreshadow of things to come, but it pretty much convinces me that they F3 again.

Did enjoy how messy was the play ARI.

It is still amazes me how French immersion is not really that widespread with the English speaking parts of Canada.

