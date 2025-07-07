« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVE STREAM LINKS TAR Canada 11  (Read 1976 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Online NumfarPTB

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 907
LIVE STREAM LINKS TAR Canada 11
« on: July 07, 2025, 07:14:09 PM »
 :welcome:

IF we have any, the streams will be posted weekly here about roughly 20 minutes before airtime! Please be aware that you agree that you are using these at your own risk.
Links will be removed by the end of each airing.

HI all,
1) Posting this early cause I am checking the the CTV source today, to confirm what time zone it is coming from. The good news is that is seems to be working and it is a CTV stream (not a CTV News stream, like it happened a lot in the past). The bad news is that it is looking likely not to be an Eastern timezone stream. If it is not an eastern time zone stream, do you still want me to post the link, considering it might be one or two hours later?

2) If it were a Eastern stream, I'd be missing the posting time for tomorrow's premiere for sure, as I'll be in a movie tomorrow evening around that time. If you still want me to post the stream from the later timezone, I should be back home just in time to post it.

For those interested, please just a reply to this thread to let me know, so I can have things set up for posting.
Logged

Offline Joberio

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 577
  • CONGRATULATIONS TO AMY & MAYA, WINNERS OF TAR25!
Re: LIVE STREAM LINKS TAR Canada 11
« Reply #1 on: July 08, 2025, 07:52:24 PM »
Eight minutes left.  Any links?
Logged

Online NumfarPTB

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 907
Re: LIVE STREAM LINKS TAR Canada 11
« Reply #2 on: July 08, 2025, 09:10:27 PM »
 }:>
« Last Edit: July 09, 2025, 08:48:47 AM by NumfarPTB »
Logged

Offline Joberio

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 577
  • CONGRATULATIONS TO AMY & MAYA, WINNERS OF TAR25!
Re: LIVE STREAM LINKS TAR Canada 11
« Reply #3 on: July 08, 2025, 09:59:14 PM »
Quote from: NumfarPTB on July 08, 2025, 09:10:27 PM
Just got home, and the website seems to be down for me.
https://thedaddy.click/stream/stream-602.php
If you want to try it and it did not change from my tests from yeasterday it is on MT timezone, so we are still like 45 minutes before airtime for that timezone.
It's working for me.  But I have to watch it with this darker layer on top, because it won't respond to any effort I make to get rid of it.
Logged

Online NumfarPTB

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 907
Re: LIVE STREAM LINKS TAR Canada 11
« Reply #4 on: July 15, 2025, 07:56:45 PM »
 :clap2:
« Last Edit: July 16, 2025, 12:50:48 AM by NumfarPTB »
Logged

Online NumfarPTB

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 907
Re: LIVE STREAM LINKS TAR Canada 11
« Reply #5 on: July 22, 2025, 08:05:35 PM »
 :duno:
« Last Edit: July 23, 2025, 12:46:11 AM by NumfarPTB »
Logged

Online NumfarPTB

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 907
Re: LIVE STREAM LINKS TAR Canada 11
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:38:59 PM »
 :woohoo:
« Last Edit: Today at 12:50:41 AM by NumfarPTB »
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 