"Welcome to the Party" – Tensions continue to rise among disagreeing alliance members. Concentration is key in this week's individual immunity challenge. Then, a secretive midnight journey turns not so secretive when tribemates notice this player sneak out of camp, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, April 23 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT)