Author Topic: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)  (Read 3850 times)

Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #25 on: May 06, 2025, 03:20:01 PM »
Off to Quebec again?

At least it's a new location being visited!
Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #26 on: May 08, 2025, 09:19:50 PM »
Ah, Gananoque. The 1000 Islands is a place I thought they should go to at some point.
Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #27 on: May 08, 2025, 09:25:02 PM »
I actually quite liked the Kingston leg in Season 4, so Im happy with seeing that again.

Gananoque only looks like a small town? So Id expect only one task and maybe the Pit Stop to take place there?
Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #28 on: May 09, 2025, 10:56:37 AM »
I actually quite liked the Kingston leg in Season 4, so Im happy with seeing that again.

Gananoque is a small town representing a big area.  1,000 Islands could be the whole leg.
Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 07:58:45 PM »
It seems kind of funny that Mississauga has never gotten its own leg. That's literally where Toronto airport is.
Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #30 on: Today at 07:20:49 AM »
Mississauga?

Cool!

Another location not previously visited!  :conf: :cheer:
Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #31 on: Today at 12:01:50 PM »
Anyone in Gander, NL? Might be worth a look around this Wed, May 14... A little birdie told me a familiar show is using a venue they work at.
Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #32 on: Today at 02:15:12 PM »
OOOOO A Gander/Iceberg Alley finale would be an absolute SLAY to finish off this incredible route!
Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #33 on: Today at 02:29:29 PM »
Great choice. Gander is where all those American planes were diverted on 9/11, thus inspiring the story of "Come From Away".

I thought they might go there some day.
