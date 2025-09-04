« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: S48: Ep 7: "Survivor Smack Talk" (4/9/2025)  (Read 51 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Online RealityFreakWill

  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26823
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
S48: Ep 7: "Survivor Smack Talk" (4/9/2025)
« on: Today at 10:51:45 AM »
AN UNFORESEEN TWIST PUTS PRESSURE ON THE CASTAWAYS DURING THE IMMUNITY CHALLENGE, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, APRIL 9



Survivor Smack Talk  Its double trouble when an unforeseen twist puts pressure on the castaways during the immunity challenge. Then, theres nowhere to hide when a pivotal tribal council takes shape and decides who will make the jury, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, April 9 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+(live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:07:54 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Online RealityFreakWill

  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26823
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: S48: Ep 7: "Survivor Smack Talk" (4/9/2025)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:08:11 PM »
saved
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 