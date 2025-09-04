« on: Today at 10:51:45 AM »
AN UNFORESEEN TWIST PUTS PRESSURE ON THE CASTAWAYS DURING THE IMMUNITY CHALLENGE, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, APRIL 9Survivor Smack Talk Its double trouble when an unforeseen twist puts pressure on the castaways during the immunity challenge. Then, theres nowhere to hide when a pivotal tribal council takes shape and decides who will make the jury, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, April 9 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+(live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.
