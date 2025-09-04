Survivor Smack Talk  Its double trouble when an unforeseen twist puts pressure on the castaways during the immunity challenge. Then, theres nowhere to hide when a pivotal tribal council takes shape and decides who will make the jury, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, April 9 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+(live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.