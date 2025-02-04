Doing the Damn Thing  A mad dash ensues when an opportunity to get ahead in the game lands on the beach. Then, information is a free-for-all when players talk strategy over a reward meal, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, April 2 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+* (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.