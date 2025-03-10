Master Class in Deception  Loose lips sink ships when one castaways frustrations put a wedge between them and their tribe. A shared meal breeds connection between tribemates as they discuss race and heritage. Then, an emotional immunity challenge brings two adversaries closer than ever imagined, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, March 26 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.