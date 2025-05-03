Humble Traits  A frantic idol hunt could save or ruin one castaways game. A castaways quick decision making must outlast the test of time when three castaways are sent on a journey. Then, castaways take a leap of faith in their second immunity challenge where they must trust their tribemates to beat out their competition, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, March 5 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).* Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.