S48: Ep 1: "The Get to Know You Game" (2/26/2024, 2HR Premiere)
« on: February 06, 2025, 11:57:38 AM »
18 NEW CASTAWAYS WILL BE ABANDONED ON THE BREATHTAKING ISLANDS OF FIJI, WHERE THEY MUST BATTLE IT OUT FOR THE $1 MILLION PRIZE, ON THE TWO-HOUR SEASON PREMIERE OF SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, FEB. 26



The Get to Know You Game  Eighteen new castaways will be abandoned on the breathtaking islands of Fiji, where they must battle it out for the $1 million prize. Tribes must claim victory in the first challenge of the season to earn essential camp supplies. Then, first impressions go a long way as tribemates quickly make connections and size each other up, on the two-hour season premiere of SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Feb. 26 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).* Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.
Re: S48: Ep 1: "The Get to Know You Game" (2/26/2024, 2HR Premiere)
