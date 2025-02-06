« on: February 06, 2025, 11:57:38 AM »
18 NEW CASTAWAYS WILL BE ABANDONED ON THE BREATHTAKING ISLANDS OF FIJI, WHERE THEY MUST BATTLE IT OUT FOR THE $1 MILLION PRIZE, ON THE TWO-HOUR SEASON PREMIERE OF SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, FEB. 26The Get to Know You Game Eighteen new castaways will be abandoned on the breathtaking islands of Fiji, where they must battle it out for the $1 million prize. Tribes must claim victory in the first challenge of the season to earn essential camp supplies. Then, first impressions go a long way as tribemates quickly make connections and size each other up, on the two-hour season premiere of SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Feb. 26 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).* Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.
