S47: Ep 13: "Bob and Weave" (12/11/2024 Season Finale, Part 1)
DOUBLE THE IMMUNITY CHALLENGES AND DOUBLE THE TRIBAL COUNCILS IN PART ONE OF A TWO-PART SEASON FINALE, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, DEC. 11

Bob and Weave  Its double the immunity challenges and double the tribal councils in part one of the two-part season 47 finale. Castaways must do damage control after Operation Italys success. Then, one castaway tries spying to get some key information to further their game, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Dec. 11 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.
Re: S47: Ep 13: "Bob and Weave" (12/11/2024 Season Finale, Part 1)
