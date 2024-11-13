THE WINNER OF A CLASSIC IMMUNITY CHALLENGE WILL GUARANTEE THEIR SPOT IN THE FINAL 7, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, NOV. 27
Flipping the Win Switch After 20 days in the game, battle lines are drawn, and the stakes cannot be higher. The winner of a classic immunity challenge will guarantee their spot in the final seven, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Nov. 27 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.