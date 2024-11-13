THE WINNER OF A CLASSIC IMMUNITY CHALLENGE WILL GUARANTEE THEIR SPOT IN THE FINAL 7, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, NOV. 27



Flipping the Win Switch  After 20 days in the game, battle lines are drawn, and the stakes cannot be higher. The winner of a classic immunity challenge will guarantee their spot in the final seven, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Nov. 27 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.