CASTAWAYS ATTEMPT A SHOCKING NEGOTIATION FOR RICE, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, NOV. 20



Loyal to the Soil  In a SURVIVOR first, castaways attempt a shocking negotiation for rice. Then, teams must have their head in the game during a tough reward challenge, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Nov. 20 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.