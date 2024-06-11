Hes All That  The classic SURVIVOR auction is back with a twist! One castaway bites into a little more than food, which leads to a game-changing opportunity. Then, another wild tribal council results in the first member of the jury, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Nov. 6 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.