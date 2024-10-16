The Scales Be Tippin  The fallout from tribal council leaves one castaway feeling like they are on the outs. During the reward challenge tribes must shoot their shot to land a win and earn an advantage, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Oct. 16 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+* (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.