THE FALLOUT FROM TRIBAL COUNCIL LEAVES ONE CASTAWAY FEELING LIKE THEY ARE ON THE OUTS, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, OCT. 16The Scales Be Tippin The fallout from tribal council leaves one castaway feeling like they are on the outs. During the reward challenge tribes must shoot their shot to land a win and earn an advantage, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Oct. 16 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+* (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.
