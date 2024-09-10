Is That Blood in Your Hair  A castaway risks getting caught red-handed while on the hunt for an advantage in the game. During the immunity challenge, tribes must dig deep to piece together a win to earn a reward and safety at the next tribal council. Then, one castaway from each tribe will take a journey where they must make a big decision that could impact the game, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Oct. 9 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.