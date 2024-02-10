« on: September 23, 2024, 06:17:06 PM »
TENSIONS RUN HIGH AS TRIBEMATES BEGIN TO GET ON EACH OTHERS LAST NERVE AT CAMP, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, OCT. 2Belly of the Beast Tensions run high as tribemates begin to get on each others last nerve at camp. Three castaways go on a journey and make a big decision that will impact the game. Then, in the challenge, tribes must climb their way to the top to earn a reward that will provide comfort at camp as well as safety in the game, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Oct. 2 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+* (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.
