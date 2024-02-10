« previous next »
S47: Ep 3: "Belly of the Beast" (10/2/2024)
« on: September 23, 2024, 06:17:06 PM »
TENSIONS RUN HIGH AS TRIBEMATES BEGIN TO GET ON EACH OTHERS LAST NERVE AT CAMP, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, OCT. 2



Belly of the Beast  Tensions run high as tribemates begin to get on each others last nerve at camp. Three castaways go on a journey and make a big decision that will impact the game. Then, in the challenge, tribes must climb their way to the top to earn a reward that will provide comfort at camp as well as safety in the game, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Oct. 2 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+* (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.
