« on: September 07, 2024, 01:20:17 PM »
CASTAWAYS BEGIN TO GAUGE HOW MUCH THEY CAN TRUST THEIR TRIBEMATES, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25 Epic Boss Girl Move Castaways begin to gauge how much they can trust their tribemates. Tribes must wind their way to victory in the challenge to earn safety and fishing gear. Then, a castaway risks getting caught red-handed with important information in the game, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Sept. 25 (8:00-9:29 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+(live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:36:27 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged