Epic Boss Girl Move  Castaways begin to gauge how much they can trust their tribemates. Tribes must wind their way to victory in the challenge to earn safety and fishing gear. Then, a castaway risks getting caught red-handed with important information in the game, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Sept. 25 (8:00-9:29 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+(live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.