One Glorious and Perfect Episode  Eighteen new castaways will be abandoned on the breathtaking islands of Fiji, where they must learn to adapt or they will be voted out. Tribes must quickly pick up the pieces in the first challenge of the season to earn a pot, machete and flint. Then, two castaways are chosen to go on a journey to find the X that marks the spot, on the two-hour season premiere of the 47th edition of SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Sept. 18 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.