Troy Reeb, executive vice-president of broadcast networks at Corus Entertainment confirmed over a zoom call Wednesday that Big Brother Canada is not currently on the schedule.No final decision has been made as yet, said Reeb as to the ultimate fate of the series, which is hosted by Arisa Cox and produced by Insight Productions. Reeb says he expects to hear outrage from fans of the series, but ratings were down in Season 12 and at this point there just isnt room for it on the schedule. The Canadian series was dropped by streaming platforms in the United States in 2023.
